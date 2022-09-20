James O'Brien caller: I'd rather the crown above parliament than some Donald Trump-esque character

By Abbie Reynolds

This caller shares his "epiphany" that having a hereditary head of state is better than someone with their "own agenda".

Earlier in his show James O'Brien acknowledged the positives of having someone born into head of state because they would have spent their life "preparing for the role".

James came to the conclusion that: "Monarchy is not the worst way to select a head of state."

Jake in Wickham called in: "I kind of had the same epiphany as you yesterday," he started.

Saying he delved into the republican view of the monarchy: "They think that the best person to be head of state is a ceremonial or constitutional position that represents the nation, defends our democracy... and also offer a non political voice at times of crisis and celebration."

He told James that he doesn't think anyone would go for this role unless it was for "personal gain" saying he'd rather someone "born into the role".

"I would rather someone who was there for the long haul than someone who was voted in and out and could shift us in the wrong direction on the world stage," the caller declared.

James O'Brien: "Are you surprised these words are coming out of you mouth?"

"I am...I am a lefty as they would say," the caller admitted.

"But for me it feels nicer to have a comfort blanket of the crown above parliament than some Donald Trump esque character above."

James suggested: "Maybe we have been softened or gaslit by the pageantry of the last few days."

READ MORE: 'The world needs Britain to have its Monarch': San Fran caller who woke up at 2 AM to watch state funeral