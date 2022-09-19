'The world needs Britain to have its Monarch': San Fran caller who woke up at 2 AM to watch state funeral

19 September 2022, 22:01

By Abbie Reynolds

Caller who lives part time between San Fransisco and the UK tells Iain Dale he is hopeful that His Majesty will be successful as "the world needs Britain to have its Monarch".

After an estimate of four billion people worldwide tuned in to witness the Queen's funeral, Dave in San Francisco called into Iain Dale's show to discuss his reflection on the Queen's death and hopes for the future Monarch.

"Here in California we got up at 2.30 to watch live coverage of the entire funeral, I know a number of people who did," he started.

"There is, here in America, an intense fascination with the royal family because we don't have one."

The caller addressed the controversy over tax payers 'funding' the funeral: "As a UK tax payer I have no problem funding the monarchy."

He said anyone who thinks the Monarch doesn't bring in tourism "is completely wrong".

"I know people who travel to London just to see that changing of the guard," the caller shared.

In North California the caller and his husband watched the funeral from their home: "We regret not flying back, we do. We regret not being a part of it.

"We feel Her Majesty was such an integral part of what makes Britain, Britain. Her passing is a change that in many ways will be a challenge for the UK to navigate."

He gave his best wishes to King Charles III stepping into his role saying: "Britain needs its Monarch and I think the world needs Britain to have its Monarch because it provides a step away from the political fray that is admirable."

