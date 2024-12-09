Donald Trump vows to end automatic citizenship for anyone born in US in new interview

By Flaminia Luck

Donald Trump has vowed to end automatic citizenship for anyone born in the country, in a wide ranging interview on US television.

However, he did offer to work with Democrats to help some undocumented immigrants who were brought to the country as children.

The president-elect also reiterated his key election promises including the imposition of tariffs on all imports from America's biggest trading partners.

He also repeated threats to leave Nato if allies don't pay their bills.

The President-elect says there should be an "immediate ceasefire" in the war between Russia and Ukraine so negotiations can begin.

He added he's actively working on ending the war despite being more than a month away from taking office in the White House.