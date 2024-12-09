Donald Trump vows to end automatic citizenship for anyone born in US in new interview

9 December 2024, 05:49

Meet the Press - Season 78
Donald Trump has vowed to end automatic citizenship for anyone born in the US. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Donald Trump has vowed to end automatic citizenship for anyone born in the country, in a wide ranging interview on US television.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

However, he did offer to work with Democrats to help some undocumented immigrants who were brought to the country as children.

The president-elect also reiterated his key election promises including the imposition of tariffs on all imports from America's biggest trading partners.

He also repeated threats to leave Nato if allies don't pay their bills.

The President-elect says there should be an "immediate ceasefire" in the war between Russia and Ukraine so negotiations can begin.

He added he's actively working on ending the war despite being more than a month away from taking office in the White House.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Syrian dictator Bashsar al-Assad has fled to Moscow after rebels seized power in Damascus

Starmer welcomes end of 'barbaric' Assad regime - as former Syrian dictator flees to Moscow

A participant wearing a mask of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attends a rally demanding his impeachment outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea

South Korean police considering overseas travel ban on president

Mr Yoon's martial law decree has plunged South Korea into huge political turmoil

South Korean police considering overseas travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol over martial law declaration

Flowers left at Adass Israel Synagogue in the Melbourne suburb of Ripponlea

Arson attack on Australian synagogue declared terrorist act

Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Taylor Swift kicks off final night of record-breaking Eras Tour as she takes stage in Vancouver

Director and filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola waves to the audience at the start of the Kennedy Centre Honours Gala

Cultural icons honoured at Kennedy Centre celebration

Siaosi Sovaleni speaks

Tonga’s prime minister quits ahead of no-confidence vote

People gather outside the fire damaged Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne

Arson attack on synagogue declared a terrorist attack

Lara Trump speaks at a campaign rally

Lara Trump considers Senate seat as she steps down from Republican role

First photos of Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special as James Corden and Ruth Jones mark triumphant finale

Gavin & Stacey finale 'might not be what fans expect', Nessa actress and co-creator Ruth Jones

Tens of thousands of people are facing a second night without power because of Storm Darragh.

Tens of thousands face second night without power as Storm Darragh continues to wreak havoc

A boy has captured the hope of a nation as he was freed from a brutal Syrian prison after rebels seized control of the nation from the Assad regime.

Boy with the hope of a nation: Shocking moment toddler is freed from brutal Syrian regime prison

King Charles has revealed 'anxiety' at carrying the weight of St Edward's Crown during his coronation in May 2023.

King reveals 'anxiety' about carrying weight of the crown while talking to attendees from mother's anointing

Donald Trump has pushed Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to reach a ceasefire in the Ukraine war after a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris yesterday.

Trump urges Putin to agree ceasefire in Ukraine war and says Zelensky is ready to 'end the madness'

Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelensky in an opulent room

Trump calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine after talks with Zelensky

Stained glass window above cathedral organ

Notre Dame hosts first Mass as spiritual heart of Paris is revived

Latest News

See more Latest News

People wave Syrian flags, a huge flag hangs off a building in the background

Global reaction to the fall of Assad ranges from jubilation to alarm

Syrians waving the national flag and celebrating

Ousted Syrian President Assad granted asylum in Moscow, Russian media says

Syrian dictator Bashsar al-Assad has fled to Moscow after rebels seized power in Damascus.

Assad flees to Moscow as rebels celebrate end of regime - as experts wonder what comes next for nation
Benjamin Netanyahu standing beside an Israeli flag

Israeli forces seize Golan Heights buffer zone after Syrian regime falls

Israeli forces have seized a UN-patrolled border zone in Syria after the collapse of the Assad regime on Sunday.

Israel seizes Syria border zone after rebels topple Assad regime in Damascus

Opposition fighter with gun raised

Timeline of key events in Syrian rebels’ 13-year fight to take down Assad

Syrian rebels topple Assad's regime as Damascus celebrates with looters storm home of ousted President

Syrian rebels topple Assad's regime as Damascus celebrates, with looters storming president's home and central bank
Dorothy's stolen ruby slippers from Wizard of Oz sold at auction for $28 million

Dorothy's stolen ruby slippers from Wizard of Oz sold at auction for $28 million

People search for belongings in the ransacked private residence of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the Malkeh district of Damascus, Syria, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Watch as Syrian looters storm home of ousted President Assad

Tortured refugee rejoices as he plans return to Syria following fall of Assad's regime

Tortured refugee rejoices as he plans return to Syria following fall of Assad's regime

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles and Queen Camilla reveal 2024 royal Christmas card

King Charles and Queen Camilla unveil royal Christmas card

The 6-year-old prince left a sweet message for his grandparents.

Prince Louis leaves touching tribute to grandparents at Christmas carol service

Kate has spoken of her cancer struggles at the carol service

'I didn't know what the year had in store': Kate tells of cancer struggle as she hosts Westminster Abbey carol service

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News