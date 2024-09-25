Donald Trump vows to 'steal jobs from other countries' in bid to boost U.S. economy

Donald Trump vowed to take jobs from other countries during campaign speech, if he wins 2024 presidential election. Picture: Getty Images

By Alice Padgett

Donald Trump has vowed to 'take jobs from other countries' in a bid to boost the U.S. economy should he win the 2024 presidential election.

In a campaign speech in Savannah, Georgia, on Tuesday, Former President Donald Trump announced "we're going to take other countries' jobs."

Trump announced that he wanted to entice industry to America so "foreign nations will be worried about losing their jobs to America."

In a speech in front of 2,500 supporters, he said that the U.S. would take car manufacturing factories from Germany and electronics production from China.

The Republican presidential candidate declared his plan for American industry in the largest car port in the U.S.

Former President Donald Trump Delivers Remarks On The Economy In Savannah, Georgia. Picture: Getty

He stated: "we're going to bring thousands and thousands of businesses and trillions of dollars in wealth back to the good ole' USA."

Trump promised foreign companies the "lowest taxes" if you "make your product here in America."

The speech comes after opponent Kamala Harris kept her polling lead over Trump, as Harris was found to be better trusted to manage the economy - the Financial Times reports.

It comes as president Donald Trump told supporters he does not "think" he would run again for president in 2028 if he fails in his 2024 White House bid.

"No, I don't. I think that will be, that will be it," Mr Trump said when journalist Sharyl Attkisson asked him on Sunday if he would run again.

Elon Musk was the latest high profile figure to get involved in US politics, as he vowed to get "anyone who wants to be a space traveller" to Mars but only if Donald Trump wins the US presidential election.