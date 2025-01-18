Breaking News

Donald Trump leaves for Washington DC ahead of inauguration as US president on Monday

18 January 2025, 21:46 | Updated: 18 January 2025, 22:19

Donald Trump left Palm Beach with son Barron and Wife Melania on a plane heading to Washington ahead of his inauguration.
Donald Trump left Palm Beach with son Barron and Wife Melania on a plane heading to Washington ahead of his inauguration. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Donald Trump is on his way to Washington DC to kick off days of pageantry as he marks his second inauguration as president.

He is set to arrive in the US capital in the early evening after setting off from Palm Beach International Airport in Florida.

Mr Trump was seen boarding a US government plane at alongside wife Melania and their son Barron. His daughter Ivanka Trump, her husband, Jared Kushner, and their children also boarded the Special Air Mission plane that will take them to Washington for the inauguration.

The president-elect is expected to immediately make his way to his luxury golf resort in Sterling, Virginia, on the outskirts of the city.

Mr Trump will be sworn in as President of the United States on Monday, marking the start of his second term in office.

You can watch the entire event live on Global Player, followed by reaction and analysis from 4 pm.

The trio boarding Trump's private jet at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida.
The trio boarding Trump's private jet at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida. Picture: Getty

A crowd of some 500 guests will watch a fireworks display and musical performances at his Sterling resort from the likes of Leo Days, an Elvis impersonator.

Christopher Macchio, a tenor who has previously performed at Mr Trump's political events, is also expected to sing to crowds.

Other performances will take place throughout the night, officials said.

Tech industry titans, friends from the business world, conservative media stars will also attend while thousands of his supporters stream in from around the country.

Mr Trump is also set to rally with supporters on Sunday at Capital One Arena in downtown Washington.

Thousands are marching in Washington DC ahead of Trump's arrival.
Thousands are marching in Washington DC ahead of Trump's arrival. Picture: Getty

The venue will stream the inauguration for a crowd on Monday after the ceremony was move inside over fears around the dangerously cold weather.

Anti-Trump Crowds have also gathered in Washington for the 'People's March' as protesters head downtown to rally against the incoming president.

Groups have gathered at two other parks near the White House. One group is reportedly focusing on democracy and immigration policies, with others focusing on the justice system, and women's rights.

The march will end at the Lincoln Memorial.Police vehicles have been driving through the streets blaring their sirens on ahead of the protests kicking off.

