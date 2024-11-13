Breaking News

Donald Trump's grip on power tightens as Republican Party wins majority of seats in House of Representatives

Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump Holds Election Night Event In West Palm Beach. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A week after the US elections, it's now projected Donald Trump's Republican party has won a majority of seats in the House of Representatives.

It gives the President-Elect control of both houses of Congress to push through his agenda.

The result have only just come through despite the election being held eight days ago.

On Wednesday, Trump confirmed he is nominating Republican Senator Marco Rubio to be his secretary of state.

"He will be a strong Advocate for our Nation, a true friend to our Allies, and a fearless Warrior who will never back down to our adversaries," Trump said in a statement.

Pesident Biden Meets With President-Elect Donald Trump at the White House. Picture: Getty

Earlier, the White House says talks between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the Oval Office were "substantive"- and lasted around two hours.

The outgoing and incoming president vowed there'll be a smooth transition of power between now and January 20th.

