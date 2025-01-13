Dramatic moment Olympic kitesurfer saves drowning woman from ocean

Dramatic moment Olympic kitesurfing champion saves drowning woman from ocean. Picture: Instagram

By Danielle de Wolfe

The moment Olympic kitesurfer Bruno Lobo plucks a drowning woman from the sea in a dramatic rescue has been caught on camera.

Lobo, 31, was training in Sao Luis, Brazil, on January 10 when he spotted the woman struggling to stay above the water.

The Olympian, who has previously won gold the Pan American Games, can be seen speeding across the ocean before jumping from his board after hearing "a cry" from the sea.

Caught on the sport star's on-board GoPro camera he was testing during training, the woman continues to disappear beneath the water's surface as he makes a u-turn and attempts to grab her.

Lobo, a practicing orthopaedic surgeon alongside competing in professional kitesurfing competitions, can be seen to drape the woman over his shoulder in a bid to keep her head above water.

Taking to social media, the star warned followers to stay aware of the "dangers of the sea".

In a post containing the video on Monday, he continued: "The day that God used me as an instrument to save this young woman, all honor and glory to Him ☝🏻 🙏🏻

"Stay alert about the danger of the sea, rivers and anywhere you don't know because the current in some places is usually very strong!

"I went in at 17:40 to do the last test on the camera, it was a cloudy day, the wind conditions were not the best, but I decided to test the support that had arrived, it was the first day using this material, I put the camera to record and headed to the coast.

"After sailing a few meters, I heard a cry for help and looked at the girl who was drowning," he added.

"I quickly approached her with the kite, tried to calm her down and asked her to climb on my back," he continued.

"She was very tired and without strength. I used the equipment to bring her to the sand safely, where the lifeguards carried out the first aid on the seashore and thank God everything went well."

The sports star made his Olympics debut at the Paris 2024 games last year.

