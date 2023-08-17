New AI cameras catch drivers using phones behind the wheel as almost 300 offenders caught in just three days

The trial caught almost 300 offences in just 72 hours. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

By Jenny Medlicott

New AI technology has caught almost 300 motorists committing driving offences after just three days of being installed on one of Cornwall's busiest roads.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The AI powered surveillance camera was installed as a trial on the A30 near Launceston in Cornwall.

In just 72 hours, the camera had caught 117 people using their mobile phones behind the wheel, as well as 130 people driving without their seatbelts - a total of 297 offences were recorded in total.

The device works by taking high-quality photos of drivers which are then reviewed by AI software to establish whether an offence has been committed.

The photos are captured via a number of high shutter-speed cameras, an infrared flash and filtering systems.

If an offence is detected when the images are put through the AI software, the photo is then sent on to a real person at the police force to review whether an offence has actually been committed.

Offenders will then either be sent a warning letter or a notice of intended prosecution.

It is hoped the AI devices will be more effective at capturing less obvious driving offences, which traditional speed cameras struggle to detect.

The AI camera captured a number of driving offences in just 72 hours. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Read more: Fewer people being jailed for knife crime, with children responsible for a fifth of offences

Read more: Race to find priceless artefacts stolen from British Museum in ‘inside job’ as staff member sacked

The camera was put in place by Acusensus, an Australian tech company, in partnership with road safety charity Vision Zero South West and Devon and Cornwall Police.

Acusensus AI cameras reportedly cut road fatalities by a fifth after being deployed in New South Wales.

The trial follows a 15-day trial of AI powered cameras across Devon and Cornwall in September 2022, which caught 590 people driving without seatbelt and 45 people using their phones while driving.

It comes as part of an ongoing effort to tackle traffic accidents after 48 road deaths and 738 serious injuries were reported in Devon and Cornwall last year.

A number of other traffic operations have been carried out in recent years, such as when vehicle-mounted cameras were used by police across Britain to identify driving offences.

Cameras sent out by Hampshire and Thames Valley Police earlier this year documented nearly 500 driving offences in just a week.

The cameras were installed on the A30 in Cornwall as part of a trial. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Adrian Leisk, head of road safety for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “When we trialed this technology last year, we were disappointed by the number of drivers detected not wearing seatbelts.

“The early results from our latest deployment show that there is also a problem with mobile phone use behind the wheel, which is both dangerous and illegal.

“We are employing this new technology to send a clear message to anyone who continues to use their phone behind the wheel - you will get caught.

“While we know the majority of drivers in Devon and Cornwall are safe, respectful and conscientious motorists, sadly there is a minority who are still putting people's lives at risk.”