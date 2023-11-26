Care worker who 'stepped in front of a knife' for children in Dublin attack named as family praise 'hero'

Leanne Flynn suffered serious neck injuries after rushing to protect the group. Picture: Facebook/GoFundMe

By Emma Soteriou

A care worker who "stepped in front of a knife" for children in a Dublin attack has been named.

Leanne Flynn was hailed a "hero" by her family after she stepped between a group of children and the knifeman.

At around 1.20pm on Thursday, the man in his 50s began attacking the children in Dublin's Parnell Square.

The care worker suffered serious neck injuries after rushing to protect the youngsters.

A five-year-old girl is in critical condition in hospital following the incident and two other children, a boy aged five and a girl aged six, are also understood to have been wounded.

Leanne Flynn. Picture: Social media

Posting on a GoFundMe page, Ms Flynn's brother, Jonathan, praised his sister.

"Leanne hasn't been able to share her story with everybody yet," he said.

"I'm not gonna put up any details here but she is a hero and I'm so proud of my sister.

"Thanks to everyone who has donated and I hope all involved fully recover."

Meanwhile, Fr Paul Churchill hailed Ms Flynn as a "good soul".

"It's sad to hear that it was Leanne," he told the Irish Mail on Sunday. "I worked with her to celebrate her mother's funeral and she came across as a very decent lady, a good soul.

"I was thinking myself whether I would get involved to protect children, to do something for them.

"You would hope you would intervene and try to protect people. I'd say most people instinctively would try to protect children.

"I think this has caused us all to think of a new dimension of safeguarding children in a way that we would ever have thought we'd have to think about.

"We prayed for Leanne and the children today and will add extra prayers for her. Someone also prayed for the man involved in the altercation thinking he may need help too."

The scene in Dublin city centre shortly after the stabbing incident. Picture: Alamy

It comes after the father of one of the children caught in the attack revealed that Ms Flynn "stepped in front of a knife" for his son.

Garrett FitzGerald said his son, six, was making his way to an event after school when the incident happened.

"My 6 year old son was part of a group of junior and senior infants who were attacked yesterday as they walked to their after school on Parnell Square," he said in a social media post.

"My son's care worker stepped in front of a knife for him and the other kids.

"She wrestled the guy long enough to allow the other kids to run away and for help to arrive. Words fail me."She's an absolute hero. A friend has started a GoFundMe for herself and the school. If anyone wanted to throw a few lids here it would much appreciated.

"She was one of many heroes yesterday including passers-by who intervened, first responders and the children themselves.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those still in hospital and anyone who has been affected by this awful tragedy."

The fundraiser has already raised more than £200,000.