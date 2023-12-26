Dublin gunman 'botched shooting at steak restaurant because his gun jammed' as victim fights for life in hospital

26 December 2023, 10:40

The attack took place in Dublin on Christmas Eve
The attack took place in Dublin on Christmas Eve. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A gunman suspected of opening fire at a steak restaurant in Dublin on Christmas Eve is said to have suffered a jammed gun during the attack.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The attack, which took place in Blanchardstown in the west of the Irish capital, left a man aged in his 40s in a serious condition.

The gunman, named locally as Tristan Sherry, was fatally injured during the incident in Browne's Steakhouse at around 8pm on Sunday.

He hit his victim with at least three bullets, following which his gun jammed and he was overpowered by customers, the Sun reported. He was taken away by paramedics but later died.

Police have also appealed to the public not to share videos from the scene in the aftermath of the shooting, and to be aware of "a significant level of speculation, misinformation and disinformation" that is being shared.

Read more: One dead and another injured after Christmas Eve shooting at restaurant in Dublin

Read more: Man appears in court charged with Dublin stabbing attacks that left five-year-old girl in critical condition in hospital

Police investigate the gun attack in Dublin
Police investigate the gun attack in Dublin. Picture: Alamy

The scene remains preserved as a technical examination is carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The State Pathologist is to carry out a post-mortem examination of the dead man on Tuesday at the City Morgue, Whitehall.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was "shocked" to hear about the shooting at "a well known family restaurant I've visited many times".

"Full Garda investigation under way. My thanks to them and solidarity to staff and customers," he said on X.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said that the attack taking place where families had gathered was "disgusting".

"I deplore the violence in Blanchardstown tonight.

"This viciousness has resulted in unimaginable human suffering this Christmas," she said on Instagram.

"That anyone could perpetrate such violence as families gathered together is especially disgusting.

"I'm thinking of the bereaved, those who were at the scene and indeed all the emergency service personnel working tonight and over Christmas who have to deal with this senseless violence.

"I call on anyone with information of any kind to contact An Garda Siochana."

An incident room has been established at Blanchardstown Garda Station and the investigation is being led by a Senior Investigating Officer (SIO).

The Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also providing assistance and a Garda Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to both families.

"An Garda Siochana is aware of videos of the incident and immediate aftermath which are in circulation on social media and messaging apps," Gardai said in a statement.

"We are appealing to the public for these videos not to be further distributed.

"We are also appealing to the public to be aware of a significant level of speculation, misinformation and disinformation which is in circulation."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Gardai.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Daihatsu cars

Daihatsu shuts down Japanese factories during probe into bogus safety tests

Israel Palestinians

Israeli forces ‘bombard Gaza refugee camps’ as expanded ground offensive looms

Ukraine flag

Russian naval ship in Crimea ‘damaged in air strike by Ukrainian forces’

File photo of French police tape

Four children and their mother 'murdered' near Paris, as police arrest father after he 'went on the run'

The strike on the landing ship Novocherkassk has been confirmed by both Russia and Ukraine

Russian navy ship damaged in Black Sea off Crimea, Kremlin confirms, as 'two Ukrainian fighter jets destroyed'

Richard Franklin

Doctor Who and Emmerdale actor Richard Franklin dies aged 87

Hamas has rejected a ceasefire plan

Hamas rejects Egypt's phased peace plan for Gaza in war with Israel as bombardment continues

File photo of people driving in wet conditions

Disruption on roads again as drivers coming home after Christmas warned of wet weather and 70mph wind

Olivia Taylor with the Queen

Blind schoolgirl with brain tumour has tea with Camilla and sings Christmas song at Windsor Castle

Biden

President Biden orders strikes against Iranian-backed militia groups

France Plane Grounded

Plane lands in India after days grounded in France in human trafficking probe

YE-Music-Documentaries

Beyonce’s childhood home in Texas catches fire on Christmas Day

Kamar de los Reyes

One Life To Live actor Kamar de los Reyes dies aged 56

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel

Egypt floats bid to end Israel-Hamas war as Netanyahu vows to expand Gaza combat

Taylor Swift in a suite before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raider in Kansas City, Missouri

Taylor Swift celebrates Christmas Day by watching Travis Kelce at Chiefs match

Vatican Christmas

Pope blasts weapons industry as he makes Christmas appeal for world peace

Latest News

See more Latest News

The plane grounded by police at the Vatry airport takes off in Vatry, eastern France

Plane stuck for days in France in human trafficking probe leaves for India

Alexei Navalny

Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny located in penal colony

The King's Speech

Read it in full: King Charles' Christmas Day speech

King Charles delivers his Christmas speech

King Charles praises 'selfless army of volunteers' in Christmas speech as he thanks public for support during Coronation
Germany

In Pictures: Christmas celebrations around the world

Israel Palestinians

Netanyahu vows to expand Gaza operation and says war ‘isn’t close to finished’

Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Bermondsey on Christmas Day

Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 22, stabbed to death in south London on Christmas Eve
Serbia Election Protest

Dozens arrested in Serbia as more protests against election results planned

The Royal Family step out for a traditional festive church trip

King and Queen lead Royal Family as they attend traditional festive church service on Sandringham estate
Two gardai

One dead and another injured after Christmas Eve shooting at restaurant in Dublin

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Royal children are seen smiling in a new snap shared by William and Kate

William and Kate wish Brits a Merry Christmas with new photo of smiling Louis, Charlotte, and George
King Charles will deliver the speech in front of a live Christmas tree so it can be replanted.

King Charles to deliver powerful message about the environment in Christmas Day speech

Queen Elizabeth died last September

Queen's family persuaded her to spend final days at Balmoral, despite monarch's fears dying there was 'more difficult'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit