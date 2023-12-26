Dublin gunman 'botched shooting at steak restaurant because his gun jammed' as victim fights for life in hospital

The attack took place in Dublin on Christmas Eve. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A gunman suspected of opening fire at a steak restaurant in Dublin on Christmas Eve is said to have suffered a jammed gun during the attack.

The attack, which took place in Blanchardstown in the west of the Irish capital, left a man aged in his 40s in a serious condition.

The gunman, named locally as Tristan Sherry, was fatally injured during the incident in Browne's Steakhouse at around 8pm on Sunday.

He hit his victim with at least three bullets, following which his gun jammed and he was overpowered by customers, the Sun reported. He was taken away by paramedics but later died.

Police have also appealed to the public not to share videos from the scene in the aftermath of the shooting, and to be aware of "a significant level of speculation, misinformation and disinformation" that is being shared.

Police investigate the gun attack in Dublin. Picture: Alamy

The scene remains preserved as a technical examination is carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The State Pathologist is to carry out a post-mortem examination of the dead man on Tuesday at the City Morgue, Whitehall.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was "shocked" to hear about the shooting at "a well known family restaurant I've visited many times".

"Full Garda investigation under way. My thanks to them and solidarity to staff and customers," he said on X.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said that the attack taking place where families had gathered was "disgusting".

"I deplore the violence in Blanchardstown tonight.

"This viciousness has resulted in unimaginable human suffering this Christmas," she said on Instagram.

"That anyone could perpetrate such violence as families gathered together is especially disgusting.

"I'm thinking of the bereaved, those who were at the scene and indeed all the emergency service personnel working tonight and over Christmas who have to deal with this senseless violence.

"I call on anyone with information of any kind to contact An Garda Siochana."

An incident room has been established at Blanchardstown Garda Station and the investigation is being led by a Senior Investigating Officer (SIO).

The Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also providing assistance and a Garda Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to both families.

"An Garda Siochana is aware of videos of the incident and immediate aftermath which are in circulation on social media and messaging apps," Gardai said in a statement.

"We are appealing to the public for these videos not to be further distributed.

"We are also appealing to the public to be aware of a significant level of speculation, misinformation and disinformation which is in circulation."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Gardai.