E-bike rider arrested after crash left woman in 70s fighting for life

8 November 2024, 11:00 | Updated: 8 November 2024, 11:03

The woman was hit on Garratt lane, Earlsfield
The woman was hit on Garratt lane, Earlsfield. Picture: Google

By Asher McShane

A pedestrian in her 70s has been left fighting for life after being hit by an e-bike in London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The woman was found seriously injured in Garrett Lane Earlsfield at about 1.45pm on Thursday afternoon.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene and the rider of the e-bike has been arrested on suspicion of causing injury by careless driving.

 A Met police spokesman said: “Police were called to Garratt Lane, SW18, at 1.44pm on Thursday, November 7 to reports of a collision involving an e-bike and a pedestrian.

“A woman, in her 70s, was found injured. She has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.”

