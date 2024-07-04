EasyJet flight from Gatwick to Tenerife forced to U-turn mid-journey after experiencing 'technical issue'

4 July 2024, 13:30 | Updated: 4 July 2024, 13:33

Easyjet plane waiting on the apron at Gatwick airport
Easyjet plane waiting on the apron at Gatwick airport. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

An easyJet flight to Tenerife has been forced to make an emergency landing at Gatwick after suffering from "technical issues".

The plane, filled with eager holiday-goers, turned around over French airspace to head back to London after experiencing hydraulic failure.

Up to 244 passengers were on board Flight U28033 when the pilot took the decision to turn back as a precaution.

The pilot declared an emergency through the official squark code 7700 and landed safely back at the west London airport.

Playa de las Teresitas, San Andres, Tenerife, Canary Islands
Playa de las Teresitas, San Andres, Tenerife, Canary Islands. Picture: Alamy

One of the passengers told MailOnline that those on board were distraught after their holiday plans were ruined. They were also forced to wait inside the aircraft on the Gatwick tarmac unable to disembark.

Airline staff reportedly told them that they could be removed from any future flight lists if they misbehaved while waiting on board.

The passengers said they were one and a half hours into the flight when they were informed they would turn around.

They were also told they would be transferred to later flights.

In a statement, easyJet said: “We can confirm that the Captain of flight EZY8033 from London Gatwick to Tenerife took the decision to return to Gatwick as a precaution, due to a technical issue.

"The Captain performed a routine landing in accordance with standard operating procedures and passengers have disembarked normally.

“We are arranging for an alternative aircraft to operate the flight to Tenerife and would like to thank customers for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result of the delay.

"The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is our highest priority and easyJet operates its aircraft in strict compliance with manufacturer guidelines.”

It comes after a Delta Airlines plane set for Amsterdam was forced to make an emergency landing in New York City on Tuesday after passengers were served ‘contaminated food’ on the flight.

Delta Flight 136 set off from Detroit, Michigan when it had to be diverted after it was discovered that a portion of the in-flight meal service had been spoiled, a spokesperson for the flight company said.

Medics met the plane as it arrived at JFK Airport to provide treatment to those affected.

The A330 plane, which had 277 customers on board, left Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport just before 11pm on Tuesday.

