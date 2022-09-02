Eco activists glue themselves around Speaker's chair in series of protests across Parliament

By Will Taylor

Extinction Rebellion have glued themselves to the Speaker's chair in the House of Commons.

Three activists were pictured by the eco group holding hands around the chair, flanked by other demonstrators.

One held a sign saying "Let the people decide" while another held one that said "Citizens Assembly now".

Other protests have been staged across the Palace of Westminster, with around 50 people in total taking part.

Extinction Rebellion said the protests were about climate inaction as well as making sure politics "really represents ordinary people" with citizens' assemblies.

Protesters glued themselves to the Speaker's chair. Picture: Extinction Rebellion

Activists reading speeches and holding banners locked themselves to railings outside, sat in the entrances and climbed scaffolding outside Westminster Hall.

The Met police said they were aware of the incident and were responding with parliamentary staff.

Activists staged protests across Parliament. Picture: Extinction Rebellion

The group said on its Twitter account: "Extinction Rebellion supporters have superglued around the Speakers Chair inside the commons chamber.

"Right now inside Parliament a speech is being read out demanding a Citizens' Assembly Now: "We are in crisis. We can not afford to carry on like this..."

Protesters locked themselves to the railings outside. Picture: Extinction Rebellion

The Metropolitan Police said: "The Met is aware of a demonstration by a number protesters at the Palace of Westminster.

"Met police and Parliamentary staff are responding."

A House of Commons spokesman said: "We are aware of an incident on the parliamentary estate and are currently dealing with the situation as a matter of urgency."

Protesters also climbed scaffolding on the outside of the building. Picture: Extinction Rebellion

XR protester Joe Short, from Bristol, used a bicycle lock to chain himself by the neck to the New Palace Yard entrance gates to the Palace of Westminster.

He said it was "part of a bigger protest" which was about both climate inaction and the democratic processes.

"It is part of a bigger protest which is about climate inaction but it is also about a citizens' assembly which is an alternative form of democracy which could be much more effective at dealing with problems like climate change," he said.

Asked if he was uncomfortable chained to the railings and surrounded by police officers, Mr Short said: "At the end of the day, in the scheme of things it is not such an uncomfortable position."

Another man could be seen sat on the floor blocking the pedestrian entrance to Parliament, while a third protester had scaled scaffolding outside Westminster Hall with a large banner.

XR demonstrator Lisa from Newbury joined fellow protesters outside the gates of Parliament.

"We are here today because we are addressing the seat of power here in Parliament, because it is not working," she said.

"It is broken.

"We have got a horrendous climate crisis, a huge, obscene, terrible cost-of-living crisis and it is not working.

"We need to let the people decide on the next actions and we do that through a citizens' assembly."

Police officers could be seen surrounding the demonstrators and had earlier led a singing crowd of them out of the Parliamentary estate.

Around 50 protesters demonstrated across the Palace of Westminster. Picture: Extinction Rebellion

Alanna Byrne, of Extinction Rebellion, said: "It is possible to change things and update politics so it really represents ordinary people.

"Independent citizens' assemblies can show that those blocking progress in Westminster have no democratic mandate to continue destroying the environment and give power back to people. Selected like a jury and supported with independent, expert knowledge, this is true democracy that reflects the diversity of the population.

"But to create a new, fairer politics will require first thousands, then millions of us. It will require sustained culture-shifting civil disobedience, until we become impossible to ignore. Then, when there's enough of us, positive change will become inevitable."

