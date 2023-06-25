Emergency 999 number back in operation after 'critical' technical fault

The 999 emergency number is back up and running after a technical fault forced police, firefighters and ambulance services to tell people to use 101.

BT said its back up platform is now in operation and anyone with emergency should use the usual number again.

"Early this morning we experienced a problem with the 999 service. The situation is fast-moving as we fix the problem and our back up platform is now working – so people should call 999 as usual," a spokesperson for BT, which runs the system, said.

"We will provide updates as the issue is resolved."

Police, firefighters and ambulance services both spread the word on Sunday morning.

"Please ONLY call in an emergency and please wait until later to make any 101 non-emergency calls," the Met had warned earlier.

"Following a critical technical issue that is affecting emergency services nationally, calls to 999 are not currently working," Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said earlier.

"Until resolved, you should contact 101 in any emergency. We will update you when it's resolved."

Greater Manchester Police said: "BT have advised a number of forces that they are experiencing issues with their 999 lines that may affect connection to an emergency service."

101 is normally used as the non-emergency number.

Forces including the Met, Greater Manchester Police, West Midlands, West Yorkshire, South Wales and Avon and Somerset joined calls for people to use 101.

They were joined by police in Derbyshire, Cumbria, Bedfordshire, Essex, Northamptonshire, Gwent, and Devon and Cornwall.

Firefighters in at least the West Midlands, Devon and Somerset, North Wales and South Wales posted about the technical fault.

The London Ambulance Service, West Midlands Ambulance Service and North West Ambulance Service did the same.

