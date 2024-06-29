England boss Gareth Southgate says fan criticism 'irrelevant' ahead of Euro 2024 round of 16 clash

​​England boss Gareth Southgate say it's 'irrelevant' what fans think of him after heavy criticism. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

England manager Gareth Southgate has said it is "irrelevant" what fans think of him as his side prepare for their Euro 2024 round of 16 tie with Slovakia on Sunday evening.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 53-year-old has taken significant criticism for his side's unconvincing performances despite their progression to the knockout stage as group-winners.

After a nervous 1-0 win against Serbia, the Three Lions drew 1-1 with Denmark and were met with boos by the travelling England supporters.

The hostility towards the England boss grew after the goalless draw against Slovenia in their final group game as cups were thrown towards Southgate at full time.

The England manager said: "It's irrelevant [what fans think of me]. The most important thing is the support for the team and what I said the other night was to try to make sure that we get the sort of support that the team got in the stadium in the second half, simple as that.

"My job is to create the best possible environment for the players, to fight their cause at the right times, to take responsibility at the right times.

There was hostility towards Southgate from England fans after Tuesday's draw. Picture: Alamy

"The team need the fans so they should never underestimate what a lift it gives to the team when they are like they were in the second half against Slovenia and I'm certain, going into this knock-out phase, they're going to be the same."

Southgate has received criticism from fans and pundits alike for his team selection and for his side’s tendency to drop deep once they take a lead in the game.

Following Belgium and France’s surprising second-placed finishes in their groups, England’s side of the draw has become more favourable in terms of rankings and there is pressure growing on Southgate to adopt a more front-footed approach.

England’s captain Harry Kane has had his critics throughout the tournament too despite his international record and goal against Denmark.

Harry Kane scored in the 1-1 draw with Denmark. Picture: Alamy

But the country’s all-time leading scorer told reporters "99% of the fans" were behind the team and manager.

The 30-year-old said: "Of course, both as a player and as a coach, you're going to have times when people voice their opinion and that's part and parcel of playing for England.

"But I think, like the boss said there, the second half in that game especially was one of the best atmospheres I've been involved in and it shows how much the fans care about the team, care about us trying to win the game and that's all that matters, you know.

"We're a very strong group, not just players but staff as well. We know what it's taken to achieve what we've achieved in the last six years or so, or longer, and we know it's going to be a very tough journey from now until the end of this tournament, if we want to go all the way."