England draw with Denmark in lacklustre performance as millions - including Prince William - get behind Three Lions

England draw with Denmark in lacklustre performance as fans - including Prince William - get behind Three Lions. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

England have drawn to Denmark in their second group stage match in the 2024 European Championships - leaving the Three Lions needing a result in their third match against Slovenia.

Millions of fans watched from home in packed-out pubs as thousands supported the team from the stadium in Frankfurt - including Prince William, who is president of the FA.

Victory would have meant England secured top spot in the group but after failing to hold onto the lead the Three Lions now need to draw or win in their remaining match against Slovenia to be sure of progressing to the knock-out rounds.

England fans had earlier flocked to the pubs for 5pm and sneaked out of work early to cheer on the national side.

Gareth Southgate named an unchanged team for England's second game at Euro 2024 after beating Serbia 1-0.

England fans wait for a Group C match against Denmark. Picture: Alamy

Denmark fans cheer for ther team prior to a Group C match between Denmark and England at the Euro 2024. Picture: Alamy

The Prince of Wales, who is president of the FA, was in Germany to cheer on England and watch Gareth Southgate's side in their second group stage match at the Frankfurt Arena.

Watching a day before his 42nd birthday, William was one of hundreds of thousands of England fans who have travelled to Germany, with many more expected throughout the rest of the Euro 2024 championship this summer.

William, a passionate Aston Villa fan, presented shirts to the England men's squad before the team left for Germany, making a surprise visit to St George's Park, England's national football centre in Burton upon Trent.

He also shared his youngest son Prince Louis' advice, who suggested the players "eat twice the amount" to secure their bid for Euros glory.

England fans cheer for their team prior to a Group C match between Denmark and England at the Euro 2024. Picture: Alamy

The trip will be a solo one for William, as the Princess of Wales is away from public duties while she continues her treatment for cancer.

Speaking after the match, Harry Kane admitted England had not been at their best, but promised that they would rediscover their form.

He told BBC One: "For sure, we've got levels that we can reach and we can be better both with the ball and without the ball, there's no question. But I think the sign of a good team is when you're not playing at your best and you still find a way to get results, like we have done in the last two games.

"We're top of the group, we're all-but qualified, which is what I said in the press conference before is that's the number one objective and yes, we know we can improve.

"I know there will probably be loads of noise and a bit of disappointment back home, but we experienced this in the last Euros as well when we drew with Scotland. It's a time to stay calm, a time to reflect and try to improve for sure, but step-by-step, we'll get there."