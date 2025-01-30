EuroMillions players urged to check tickets after lucky UK player wins £83m jackpot - but is yet to claim prize

uk british national lottery euromillions ticket with picks. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

One lucky UK resident has won the £83m EuroMillions jackpot - but is yet to claim their winnings.

The winner matched all five numbers and both lucky star numbers to win last Friday’s whopping £83,474,081.80 prize.

Those winning numbers are: 02, 11, 19, 30 and 49.

While the winning lucky star numbers are: 03 and 08.

With the jackpot yet to be claimed, Andy Carter, senior winners' advisor at Allwyn, the operator of The National Lottery, has called on players to check their tickets.

National Lottery and EuroMillions Tickets. Picture: Alamy

He said: "What a fantastic night for a single UK ticket-holder who has scooped tonight's £83m EuroMillions jackpot!

"This lucky winner represents the first UK EuroMillions jackpot win of 2025, what a way to start the year."

Last month, a lucky ticket holder won the massive £177m EuroMillions jackpot, making them the third biggest winner of all time.

The ticket-holder is the nineteenth UK winner of a prize worth over £100M and is the fourth EuroMillions UK jackpot winner of 2024 so far, operator Allwyn said.

Once validated and paid out, the ticket holder can decide whether they want to go public.

It will not be made clear whether the winner is an individual or syndicate winner, or where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket-holder decides to go public.

If the winner is an individual - rather than a syndicate splitting the prize - he or she will immediately become richer than musicians Harry Styles and Adele who featured on this year's Sunday Times Rich List with fortunes of £175m and £170m respectively.

At the time, Carter said, “We are delighted that we have received a claim and will now ensure the ticket-holder gets all the support they need.

"This is a truly amazing win, and we will focus on guiding them through the process and helping them to start to enjoy their life-changing win.

“The team here has huge experience of guiding all of our lucky National Lottery winners through the first steps in their journey of embracing their win.”