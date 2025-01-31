Europe divided over sending peacekeeping force to Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers raising the country's flag. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Britain and its European allies are divided over the possibility of sending a large-scale peacekeeping force to Ukraine, according to a new report.

The UK, France and several Nordic nations support sending thousands of troops to Ukraine following a possible ceasefire deal - while Germany is opposed to the plan.

Poland and the Baltic states meanwhile, believe the move could divert vital resources away from nations that border Russia, sources have told The Times.

There is a growing belief among officials that any deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine would require the approval of US President Donald Trump.

Sending a peace-keeping force to Ukraine would also require the approval of Russia, which, at this stage, is unlikely.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Getty

“If Russia does not buy the idea it is dead and if the US does not provide a hammer the idea is dead. Never say never, but I do not see this albatross getting off the ground,” a senior military source told The Times.

Britain itself could theoretically send around 10,000 troops but it remains to be seen whether Europe could generate the force required without US assistance.

President Zelenskyy himself has said US troops would be required in any peacekeeping force.

Two former Defence Secretaries have urged the government to send British troops to Ukraine after the war ends as part of a peacekeeping force.

Conservatives Grant Shapps and Gavin Williamson have said that the UK's army should take part in efforts to maintain any ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia if the three-year conflict comes to an end.

Shapps said: "British troops contributing to a post-war peacekeeping force would undoubtedly be a welcome move, but it barely scratches the surface of what Ukraine truly needs.

UK should ‘only’ host Trump visit if he ‘delivers’ on Ukraine says Sir Ed Davey

"This is a nation fighting not just for its survival but for the values of freedom and sovereignty that underpin global security.

“The UK has been at the forefront of supporting Ukraine against Putin’s barbaric and illegal invasion, and we must now lead in offering a bold and unwavering path to Nato membership.

“Anything less would be a betrayal of Ukraine’s courage and the principles we claim to stand for.”

Williamson echoed Shapps' calls for British troops to be sent to Ukraine after the war ends.