Horrifying moment of Washington mid-air crash, as Trump claims helicopter was 'flying too high'

31 January 2025, 17:55

Crews search for survivors in the Potomac River outside Washington Reagan National Airport on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.
Crews search for survivors in the Potomac River outside Washington Reagan National Airport on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The moment of collision between the helicopter and the plane in the fatal Washington DC crash has been revealed in shocking new footage.

The video shows the moment the Black Hawk military helicopter hits the American Airlines jet over the Potomac River in the US capital on Wednesday night, in the country's deadliest plane crash in over 20 years.

All 67 people involved in the crash died, and investigators are still trying to determine what caused the tragic collision.

Over 40 people have been recovered from the river so far, as recovery efforts continue in freezing conditions.

Donald Trump claimed on Wednesday that the helicopter was flying too high.

Read more: 'Our hearts are shattered' - World champion skaters, troops and students among victims of Washington DC plane crash

Read more: Black boxes recovered from site of DC plane crash as Trump criticised for linking tragedy to diversity policies

His Secretary of Defence, Pete Hegseth, differed slightly from the president, saying that one of the aircraft was travelling at the incorrect altitude.

He said on Friday evening: "We are looking at altitude, and the president was clear about that, someone was at the wrong altitude.

"Was the Black Hawk too high? Was it on course? Right now we don’t quite know."

Mr Trump had said of the helicopter earlier on his social network Truth Social: "It was far above the 200 foot limit. That’s not really too complicated to understand, is it???"

Mr Hegseth also confirmed that three crew members were on board the helicopter.

"You had a captain in training. You had a chief warrant officer too as an instructor. And then you also had a staff sergeant in that Black Hawk as well."

Nick Ferrari responds to text criticising his support of Trump

Mr Trump sparked fury by speculating on Thursday that the crash could have been caused by diversity hiring measures in air traffic control, reportedly implemented under previous Democrat administrations.

Mr Hegseth defended the president, saying: "‘The environment around which we choose pilots or air traffic controllers, as the president pointed out correctly yesterday, better be highest possible standard.

"The best of the best who are managing, you know … a flight a minute and managing radio traffic."

Meanwhile a report by the Federal Aviation Administration says staffing in the air traffic control tower was "not normal" at time of the mid-air collision near Washington.

World champion figure skaters and their coaches, a civil rights lawyer, students and their parents, and a soon-to-be-married pilot were among those who lost their lives in the tragic crash on Wednesday.

Other victims included a group of hunters, two Chinese citizens and a Filipino police officer.

World champion figure skaters and their coaches, a civil rights lawyer, students and their parents, and a soon-to-be-married pilot were among those who lost their lives in the tragic crash on Wednesday.

'Our hearts are shattered' - World champion skaters, troops and students among victims of Washington DC plane crash

