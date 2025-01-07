Europe unites over Musk's 'lies and misinformation' as leaders accuse tech billionaire of 'interference'

7 January 2025, 00:43

Europe unites over Musk's 'lies and misinformation' as leaders accuse tech billionaire of 'interference'
Europe unites over Musk's 'lies and misinformation' as leaders accuse tech billionaire of 'interference'.

By Danielle de Wolfe

Keir Stamer has hit out at Elon Musk over what he described as "lies and misinformation" - as European leaders stood united against recent comments made by the tech billionaire.

Starmer stood with French President Emanuel Macron as the European leader accused the X owner, a key ally of Donald Trump, of "intervening directly in elections".

It comes as Musk continued his social media tirade targeting UK and European leaders, including Sir Keir Starmer and safeguarding minister Jess Phillips, over the decision to reject a national inquiry into grooming gangs.

Musk had said Ms Phillips “deserves to be in prison” following the decision, which saw her instead suggest Oldham must follow in the footsteps of other towns like Rotherham and Telford and commission its own inquiry.

Posting to X on Monday, the tech tycoon began a poll entitled: "America should liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government".

It comes as Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, urged the public to ignore his son's comments amid the escalating grooming gangs row, telling LBC listeners "just don't listen to him".

Elon Musk's Dad's advice for people who don't like his son's tweets

Hours after Musk made the comments, a man was charged with sending malicious communications to the Home Office Minister Jess Phillips and two others.

Devon and Cornwall police told LBC that the charges relate to messages allegedly sent to three people between April last year, and this month.

The police confirmed the messages sent to Ms Phillips were sent in January 2025.

As part of the series of social media posts by the billionaire saw him hit back at claims made by French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, after the leader accused Musk of election interference.

"Oh like that time Starmer called @realDonaldTrump a racist and said the British government should do everything to stop him?" he wrote

"Or when Starmer sent British Labour Party members to campaign in the US against President Trump this year?"

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world and CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter. Musk is also Founder of The Boring Company and co-founder of Neuralink, OpenAI, and the online bank x.com, which merged with Confinity to become PayPal.
Elon Musk, the richest man in the world and CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter. Musk is also Founder of The Boring Company and co-founder of Neuralink, OpenAI, and the online bank x.com, which merged with Confinity to become PayPal. Picture: Alamy

On Monday, Starmer took a thinly veiled swipe at Musk during a speech on the health service, speaking out on the spreading of "lies and misinformation" on the internet.

The PM's speech was overshadowed by questions surrounding Musk, who has called for Starmer to be jailed in recent days.

The Prime Minister also hit out at those voicing support for jailed far-right activist Tommy Robinson, after Elon Musk called for the UK to "free" him from prison.

He added that those making such claims are "not interested in justice" but instead perusing their own agenda.

Starmer said: "Those who are cheerleading Tommy Robinson are not interested in justice. They're supporting a man who went to prison for nearly collapsing a grooming case, a gang grooming case.

Sir Keir Starmer hits back at Elon Musk and ‘poison of the far-right’

"These are people who are trying to get some vicarious thrill from street violence that people like Tommy Robinson promote."

Unsatisfied with targeting EU politicians, Musk seemingly turned on one of his own, suggesting Reform leader Nigel Farage, who was long thought to be a Musk ally, should be replaced as party leader.

In a post on his social media site X, Musk said Farage "doesn't have what it takes" to lead the party - but did not explain his reasoning.

Farage was then seen to distance himself, amid suggestions the withdrawal of support was due to a disagreement over Musk's backing of Robinson.

The official account of Elon Musk on social media app X (formerly Twitter), displaying a pinned post, a poll asking if 'America should liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government'.
The official account of Elon Musk on social media app X (formerly Twitter), displaying a pinned post, a poll asking if 'America should liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government'. Picture: Alamy

It comes as Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice told LBC that Reform UK ‘can agree with Mr Musk on certain things’ but that the billionaire ‘can’t buy’ the party’s convictions.

Mr Tice said: “At the end of the day, we're a sovereign, independent nation, and we can agree with Mr Musk on certain things, and we can disagree on others. That's the joy of democracy and free speech.

Mr Tice added: “Fundamentally, we've made it crystal clear we [Reform UK] have strong convictions, strong principles, about how to grow and make this country great again.

Following Musk's claims, Yvette Cooper said that arrests made by the child sexual exploitation police taskforce had increased by 25% between July and September last year.

The Home Secretary acknowledged the previous Conservative government for setting up the body, which targets group-based child sexual exploitation and abuse.

She said: "That sits alongside the Tackling Organised Exploitation programme, which is using advanced data and analytics to uncover the complex networks.

"Labour MP Paul Waugh (Rochdale) said some people had treated child rape as a "political game" in recent days, rather than as an "appalling crime".

