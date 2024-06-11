England fans to be served low-alcohol beer at first Euros game against Serbia deemed 'high risk' due to 'hooligan fans'

11 June 2024, 22:50

Over 40,000 England fans are expected to travel to watch England play Serbia
Over 40,000 England fans are expected to travel to watch England play Serbia. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Concerns over the risk of violence at the first game of the Euros 2024 have prompted German authorities to tighten security ahead of kick off.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

England will take on Serbia on Sunday with around 50,000 fans set to attend the highly-anticipated match.

Officials have claimed the game is a 'high risk' tie, having noted that that there is a chance "hooligan fans" could try to cause chaos in and around the stadium in Gelsenkirchen.

German Police ahave reportedly reuqested the VELTINS Arena serve Three Lions fans low-alcohol beer - which is likely to be around 1 per cent.

Over 300,000 British fans are expected to travel to Germany for the tournament
Over 300,000 British fans are expected to travel to Germany for the tournament. Picture: Alamy

"I think it's a very high-risk game because of the history, because of the hooligans both sides have," Chief Inspector Christof Burghardt told Sky News.

"Serbia has many hooligans. The English guys, with alcohol, they are sometimes very aggressive. So it's a great job to do this, to prepare, so that hopefully nothing will happen."

