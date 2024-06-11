Kevin Spacey admits being 'too handsy' and 'touching someone sexually' when they didn't want him to

Actor Kevin Spacey admits 'touching someone sexually' when they didn't want him to. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Actor Kevin Spacey has admitted being "too handsy" and "touched someone sexually" despite the individual not wanting him to, in an emotional new interview.

The House of Cards actor was accused of sexual misconduct in 2017 but found not guilty lawsuit in 2022 in New York.

He was acquitted of sexual assault charges in a separate London trial in 2023.

However, he is due to stand trial in the UK again, probably in early 2025, over a lawsuit by another man claiming Spacey sexually assaulted him, allegations which Spacey denied.

The double Oscar winner has spoken at length for the first time in roughly seven years in an interview with Piers Morgan.

Kevin Spacey seen out and about in Rome in December 2023. Picture: Getty

In the interview which premiered on Tuesday, the 64-year-old admitted wrongdoing and spoke of his "bad, bad, bad behaviour sometimes".

"I'm absolutely, 150% prepared to take accountability for those things that I did," she said.

He later said he had been "too handsy, touching someone sexually in a way that I didn't know at the time they didn't want."

Piers then said: "Some people would say that is criminal, that if you grope people in a sexual way against their wishes, that that is a crime."

Mr Spacey admitted he has "caressed people" and "been gentle with people, that is the way that I am".

The disgraced Hollywood actor has now spoken in a lengthy interview about being "persona non grata". Picture: Alamy

Mr Spacey came out as gay the same day allegations came out against him.

The Usual Suspects actor said he would like to be "as positive a voice" for those struggling with their sexuality.

He added he wants to show that he is a "man of good character".

