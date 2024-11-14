Eva Longoria reveals she has fled 'dystopian' America as Trump names radical right wing cabinet

14 November 2024, 14:33 | Updated: 14 November 2024, 14:56

Eva Longoria, a Texas native, has said she is 'done' with the US after Trump's second election win
Eva Longoria, a Texas native, has said she is 'done' with the US after Trump's second election win. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Actress Eva Longoria has revealed she and family have relocated outside of a ‘dystopian’ United States.

The Desperate Housewives actress has said she is now ‘privileged’ to be living in Mexico and Spain.

Eva, who was born in Texas, has said she is ‘done’ with life in America and she and her producer husband Jose Baston have been living abroad with their son, six.

The actress, who campaigned for Kamala Harris to win, says the US is in danger of becoming a ‘scary place’ under Donald Trump.

She told Marie Claire that she was luckier than ‘most Americans’ because she had the option to leave.

“I get to escape and go somewhere,” she said.

The actress is now dividing her time between Mexico and Spain
The actress is now dividing her time between Mexico and Spain. Picture: Alamy

“Most Americans aren't so lucky. They're going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them.

“The shocking part is not that he won...It's that a convicted criminal who spews so much hate could hold the highest office”

“I would like to think our fight continues...If he keeps his promises, it's going to be a scary place.”

Eva said she and her family are happily splitting their time between Mexico and Spain.

“Even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then COVID happened, and it pushed it over the edge. 

“Whether it's the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to s**t on California — it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.”

Longoria also recalled Trump’s 2016 win, when she said, “I’ve never been depressed in my life.

“It was like, ‘Does my vote really matter? Am I really making a difference?’

“I was so untethered to the core of what I believe because I truly believed in my soul that the best person wins. And then that happened, and I was like, ‘Oh, wait. The best person doesn’t win.’”

Donald Trump meanwhile has started to fill key posts in his administration.

Matt Gaetz is Trump's controversial nominee for attorney general
Matt Gaetz is Trump's controversial nominee for attorney general. Picture: Alamy

He has announced Matt Gaetz will be his nomination for attorney general, Fox News host Pete Hegseth as his pick for defence secretary and the billionaire owner of Tesla and X Elon Musk to head up a government efficiency department known as DOGE - also the name of a cryptocurrency.

Matt Gaetz, Donald Trump's pick for US attorney-general, faced an investigation into claims of sex trafficking that lasted several years.

Elon Musk is a long-time supporter of Trump
Elon Musk is a long-time supporter of Trump. Picture: Alamy

The former Florida Congressman, a staunch Trump loyalist, was investigated by the justice department in a sex-trafficking case several years ago. No charges were brought against him.

Pete Hegseth is a national guard veteran and Fox News presenter who has called for a purge of generals for pursuing “woke” diversity policies.

He was a major in the Minnesota national guard who served as a prison guard at Guantánamo Bay.

Government’s early release scheme 'put pressure' on UK probation service

Government’s early release scheme 'put pressure' on probation service - as inspectors reveal 'chaotic state' of one unit

