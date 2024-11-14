Dog-free zones needed in countryside to tackle racism, Welsh government told

14 November 2024, 14:08

Dog-free zones should be introduced to tackle racism, the Welsh government has been told.
Dog-free zones should be introduced to tackle racism, the Welsh government has been told. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Welsh government has been told to ban dogs from the countryside in a bid to tackle racism.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes as part of the government's plans to end racism in Wales by 2030, ensuring that "all areas" of public life are transformed.

The recommendations were given in a report submitted by environmental group Climate Cymru BAME.

Dog-free areas should be created in local green spaces to make them more inclusive, the report says. However, the point is not elaborated on.

Other recommendations include encouraging ethnic minorities to volunteer in the environmental sector and climate change advocacy.

Read more: Council fined £500,000 for 'wholly avoidable' death after tree branch fell and killed man walking dog in park

Read more: Military dogs get £3m kit boost with goggles, vests, and boots to prepare them for parachute drops into combat zones

The report is being used to help "support policy teams" that are "developing and implementing" anti-racism plans.

It was produced following calls for an evaluation of "racism relating to climate change, environment, and rural affairs".

The Welsh Conservatives have hit out at the report, labelling it "nonsense".

Leader Andrew RT Davies said: "Divisive nonsense submitted as part of Labour's so called 'Anti Racist Wales Action Plan'.

"The whole thing should be scrapped."

Speaking to the Telegraph, he added: "Labour is stuck on yesterday’s thinking, the kind that is being roundly rejected globally. Time to turf them out."

As a result of reports published to date, the Welsh government has concluded that ethnic minorities face "barriers" to the outdoors created by "exclusions and racism".

Separate recommendations from the NWAS have also called for "dog-free areas".

It said that during one of its focus groups, "one black African female stated that she feels unsafe with the presence of dogs".

A Welsh government spokesperson said it is "committed to creating an anti-racist nation by 2030".

"Our anti-racist Wales action plan is built on the values of anti-racism and calls for zero tolerance of all racial inequality," they said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jack Bradley took part in the failed ram raid

Moment drug addict in 4x4 rams Tesco superstore in failed bid to steal safe, with terrified staff still inside shop

ZM712, a Boeing Apache AH2 operated by the UK's Army Air Corps, departing from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, England after participating in the Royal International Air Tattoo 2024 (RIAT24).

Drunken soldiers' caught during Apache cockpit romp spark military safety review

Eva Longoria, a Texas native, has said she is 'done' with the US after Trump's second election win

Eva Longoria reveals she has fled 'dystopian' America as Trump names radical right wing cabinet

A 'major' suspected people smugger has been arrested in Amsterdam

'Major' Turkish supplier of small boats for Channel migrant crossings arrested as 'British FBI' swoop in airport

Clifton Suspension Bridge has quit Elon Musk's X after 15 years on the site.

Clifton suspension bridge dramatically departs from Twitter sparking wave of online jokes

Exclusive
Students take gap years and ‘neglect studies’ as survey suggests Edinburgh rents skyrocketed by nearly two thirds in a year.

Students take gap years and ‘neglect studies’ as survey suggests Edinburgh rents skyrocketed by nearly two thirds in a year
Two Just Stop Oil protesters charged over June's incident

Two Just Stop Oil activists charged after orange paint thrown over Stonehenge

Man arrested after reports of person carrying knives outside Houses of Parliament

Man charged with carrying offensive weapons after 'knife' incident near Parliament

Exclusive
Michael Harris died in an e-scooter crash

'My best friend was killed in an e-scooter crash - I'm urging the government not to legalise them for use on roads'

Hilkiah McLeggan, 77, from Southwark, was pronounced dead at the scene in East Street, Walworth.

First picture of Walworth market 'knife rampage' victim as suspect appears in court

Police at Gainsborough Care Home in Swanage where three people died and seven people were taken to hospital

Woman arrested over Dorset care home deaths released without charge

Donald Trump with Matt Gaetz

Trump's pick for US attorney-general faced sex-trafficking investigation by department he's now set to lead

The King is celebrating his 76th birthday

William and Kate 'wish very Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King!' as Charles celebrates turning 76

The mother said her daughter was threatened with detention for wearing a poppy to school

Mother's fury after daughter 'threatened with detention for wearing poppy to school'

Which? has launched a £3billion suit against Apple.

Which? launches £3 billion lawsuit against Apple over iCloud use - as 40 million Brits could receive payout

David Coote

Referees body 'taking very seriously' video appearing to show David Coote snorting white powder

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they want to trace

Police hunt man who ‘bit woman on chest’ in London nightclub

Despite backlash, The Yellow Bittern has been a hit amongst critics.

London chef takes to Instagram to complain diners are not ordering enough and ‘restaurants are not public benches’
A female pharmacist at work in a pharmacy in South Wales

Pharmacies could close on evenings and weekends as owners protest over funding

UK prisoners could be sent to Poland after new talks.

Polish inmates languishing in UK jails face being sent back home in bid to free up prison space
John Lewis Christmas advert 2024.

WATCH: John Lewis unveils emotional Christmas advert in latest festive tearjerker

TOPSHOT-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-DISPLACED

Ukraine-style visa scheme for Gaza families proposed by Labour MP

President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office

Donald Trump names ‘reckless’ Matt Gaetz attorney general as president-elect holds historic meeting with Joe Biden
Royal Courts of Justice

'Wolfman' murderer Peter Sullivan to have conviction re-examined after 35 years behind bars
King Charles III attends "Gladiator II" The Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere at Leicester Square

King Charles to open two new food hubs as he celebrates 76th birthday

Government’s early release scheme 'put pressure' on UK probation service

Government’s early release scheme 'put pressure' on probation service - as inspectors reveal 'chaotic state' of one unit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles attending the Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere of "Gladiator II"

King Charles walks red carpet alone as he appears without Queen Camilla at Gladiator II premiere
The Princess of Wales greets well-wishers after attending the Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham.

Kate's Christmas return: Annual carol service will go ahead this year as Princess of Wales reveals special theme
The Queen at her first public engagement since falling ill with a chest infection.

Queen Camilla seen for the first time after missing Remembrance Sunday service due to chest infection

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News