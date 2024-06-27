Exact date scorching temperatures will return as Brits bask in 30C heat - marking hottest day of the year so far

The warm weather is set to return in late July. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Emma Soteriou

Brits have basked in scorching temperatures in recent days - but when will the warm weather return?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Temperatures soared to 30.3C at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday - taking the record for the hottest day of the year so far.

It came after several heat health alerts were issued ahead of the warm weather.

However, the mini heatwave is set to come to a sudden end on Friday, with temperatures expected to plummet to below 10C in some areas.

The Scottish Highlands will see temperatures between 8C and 16C while the south of England will remain in the teens.

Met Office meteorologist Kathryn Chalk said the weather would begin to become wetter and cooler heading into Friday.

"We've got a low pressure system coming into the North West," she said.

She added: "As we go into Friday we will see bright and breezy conditions in the north, while showers are going to be focused across Scotland."

She said the weather would remain relatively warm with highs of around 24-25C through the weekend.

But northwestern UK is expected to see some rain on Saturday, with much of the UK experiencing cloud and patchy rain on Sunday.

When will the warm weather return?

The Met Office long range forecast for July 1 to July 10 says there will be "a good deal of dry, warm, and settled weather".

The best conditions are expected in the south and east where winds will be lighter.

"Temperatures will be around average for the time of year, but on sunnier days with lighter winds, it will still feel warm or rather warm," the Met Office adds.

It is set to get even warmer in the second half of July, with the forecast for between July 11 and July 25, saying there is a "higher than normal chance of heatwaves developing through this period".