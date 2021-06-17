Amber list 'update': What are the quarantine rules for travellers?

By Emma Clarke

The UK Government is facing mounting pressure from airlines to change the rules for vaccinated travellers.

Since May, foreign travel has been allowed - but not without strict rules, regulations and complications.

The Government set up a so-called "traffic light" system to help travellers identify the places they could and could not travel to, with the list being reviewed every three weeks.

When holidaymakers were first allowed to go abroad again, many opted to visit places like Portugal, which at the time was added to the green list.

However, weeks later, it was moved to the amber list with just a few day's notice, leaving holidaymakers scrambling to get home in time to avoid lengthy quarantine periods.

Now, it has been put forward by airlines and travel lists that the Government should consider scrapping quarantine rules for those who have received both jabs.

One travel expert suggested the update could come in from "late July".

Here, we take a look at the proposed new rules - and what it would mean for travellers.

What are airlines saying about the UK traffic light system?

After almost a year of grounded flights and travel disruption, airlines are urging the Government to relax some of the restrictions in place for foreign holidays.

Ryanair has launched legal action against the UK's travel policies, along with Manchester Airports Group (MAG). Other airlines are expected to join the legal action.

Concerns have been raised about the months of July and August, which are ordinarily the most profitable months for airlines and travel companies.

The aviation industry is worried that continued restrictions may lead to further job cuts and financial strain.

Will the Government change the quarantine rules for amber list countries?

On Thursday, June 17, the Department for Transport said it was considering how the vaccination programme could be applied to inbound travel.

With over half of British adults now having received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, it could allow more flexibility when it comes to the quarantine period upon travellers' return - which is currently set at 10 days, unless you are given approval to end quarantine earlier.

A Government spokesperson said: "We have commenced work to consider the role of vaccinations in shaping a different set of health and testing measures for inbound travel."

Which countries are currently on the amber list?

The majority of Europe has been added to the amber list, including popular holiday destinations like France, Italy, Spain and Greece.

You can find the full list on the Government website here.

When is the next travel list review?

While the list is reviewed every three weeks, it does not necessarily mean that a country's status will change.

The last update was made on June 3, and saw Portugal removed from the green list and added to amber.

The next update will fall on 24 June.