UK travel rules: Can I holiday abroad and which countries are allowing Brits to enter?

Comments from government ministers have led to confusion about holidays abroad to amber list countries. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

Government ministers have created confusion over the foreign travel traffic light system, leaving many Brits questioning whether they can go on holiday abroad this summer and if so where.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Lord Bethell told peers that foreign trips are "dangerous" and encouraged Britons to stay in the UK this summer, just one day after the government permitted travel abroad for leisure.

More confusion has developed around whether holidays are permitted to amber list countries, which includes most summer holiday destinations in Europe.

Boris Johnson has said amber countries are "not somewhere where you should be going on holiday", but Environment Secretary George Eustice told broadcasters that people could go to amber-listed countries as long as they observed quarantine rules on their return.

The confusion came amid reports thousands of people had headed for destinations such as France, Greece, Spain and the United States - none of which are on the green list - with more than 150 flights reported to have departed on Monday.

So what are the rules on foreign travel restrictions? Can I go on holiday abroad? Where can I travel to from the UK? And can I travel to amber list countries?

What are the rules on foreign travel restrictions?

The rules on foreign travel, introduced on 17 May, were meant to be clear, using a new "traffic light" system that designates countries as green, amber or red.

In green destinations, arrivals will have to take a pre-departure test and another PCR test on or before day two of their return to the UK. No quarantine or additional tests will be needed unless a positive result comes back.

In amber countries, arrivals must quarantine for 10 days, take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on day two and day eight after their return, with the option of a "test to release" on day five to end self-isolation early.

For red destinations, travel to these countries will be restricted along the same lines as the government's current "red list", meaning returning travellers must stay for 10 days in a quarantine hotel, as well as take a pre-departure test and a further PCR test on day two and day eight after returning.

Which countries are currently on the green list? Picture: LBC

Can I go on holiday abroad?

In short, yes. From 17 May, leisure travel was permitted from the UK, but only to the quarantine-free green list countries.

Green list countries include: Portugal, Gibraltar, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei, Iceland and the Faroe Islands, plus several small remote islands which are British Overseas Territories.

Thousands of Brits have already flooded into Portugal, the main holiday destination on the list.

However, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei and the Faroe Islands have all severely restricted entry criteria, ruling out holidays abroad for Brits there.

Can I travel to amber list countries?

The government guidance states that "the public are recommended against travel to amber and red countries".

However, the amber list is where confusion has arisen, following contradictory comments made by government ministers about how strong this recommendation is.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and the prime minister have all been clear that travel to amber or red countries should be avoided.

Brits should not visit amber countries "unless it's absolutely necessary, and certainly not for holiday purposes," Mr Hancock said.

But, adding to the mixed messaging, Welsh Secretary Simon Hart conceded "some people might think a holiday is essential".

It is not illegal to travel to amber list countries for a holiday, but those who ignore the guidance will be required to take two post-arrival tests and self-isolate for 10 days. This can be reduced if they take an additional negative test on day five.

Where can I travel to from the UK?

There are a very limited number of countries that Brits can travel to from the UK if it is for holiday purposes.

Of the green list countries Portugal, Gibraltar and Israel are the main destinations accepting or preparing to accept Brits.

Portugal is welcoming UK tourists who have had a recent negative test, have recovered from the virus and therefore have antibodies, or had both doses of a vaccine.

Meanwhile, Gibraltar will not require UK visitors to be tested or vaccinated.

But Israel will initially reopen its border on 23 May only to groups of foreign tourists who have had both jabs.

The lists will be amended every three weeks, but Boris Johnson said on Friday he did not expect new countries to be added to the green tier "very rapidly".