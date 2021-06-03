Portugal moved to UK's amber travel list forcing tourists to quarantine on return

Portugal added to UK's amber list. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Portugal has been added to the UK's amber list, forcing travellers to quarantine when returning to England.

The news will be a blow to tourists and travel companies who have booked the popular hotspot.

It was previously, briefly, in the green list. The green list includes all countries that can be travelled to and from with visitors needing to provide only a negative Covid test and take a further one after arriving.

All countries on the amber and red list require some form of quarantine upon arrival, which will deter trips to them. The vast majority of countries are either listed amber or red.

An official announcement on the change is expected later. LBC understands the changes would take effect from 4am on Tuesday.

Reports also say no countries have been added to the green list.

Portugal is being moved to the Amber list, sources confirm. — Ben Kentish (@BenKentish) June 3, 2021

Updates to follow

The news comes after Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary told LBC the vaccine programme should remove the need for what he called "crazy" PCR tests on tourists, and that vaccinated people should be allowed to travel more freely.

Experts are fearful opening up travel could expose the UK to new cases of Covid and variants.

Although vaccines are expected to work against variants, and AstraZeneca is now specifically targeting the one first identified in South Africa, fears remain they could begin to evade immunity.

The UK operates a traffic light system, ranking countries by how much risk ministers and scientific advisers view each destination with regards to importing new Covid cases or variants.

Since more foreign travel was approved in May, there have been a dozen countries on the green list, including Portugal, Israel and Iceland.

Passengers do not have to quarantine when returning from those countries to England but do have to provide a negative test result and take one on their second day after arriving.

Arrivals from amber list countries must take a Covid test, book one for day two and eight after arriving in England, and quarantine for 10 days, with the possibility of leaving early if testing negative.

People returning from red list countries must quarantine in a managed hotel and take two Covid tests after arriving.

Boris Johnson has previously warned that he would not accept an "influx of disease from anywhere else".

"We have got to be very, very tough, and we have got to be as cautious as we can, whilst we continue to open up," he said.