Everything we know about Alex Batty’s disappearance, his mother and why he fled 'spiritual community' in France

18 December 2023, 16:29

The British boy, originally from Oldham, was 11 years old when he went missing while travelling with his family in Marbella, Spain, in October 2017.
The British boy, originally from Oldham, was 11 years old when he went missing while travelling with his family in Marbella, Spain, in October 2017. Picture: Alamy, Greater Manchester Police, PA
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

Alex Batty has returned to the UK, telling reporters he is "glad to be home for Christmas" after being missing for six years. Here is everything we know so far about his disappearance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alex, now 17, flew home to the UK to be reunited with his grandmother in Oldham after six years away, having been taken out of the country by his mother and grandfather when he was 11.

He was found in the Pyrenees in the south of France, picked up by a driver and taken to French authorities.

From there his identity was verified and he was flown home to the UK on Saturday evening.

When did Alex Batty go missing?

The British boy, originally from Oldham, was 11 years old when he went missing while travelling with his family in Marbella, Spain, in October 2017.

He was with his mum Melanie Batty at the time, as well as his grandad, David. They were not allowed to be with Alex at the time due to "domestic difficulties".

Alex was found in the Pyrenees in the south of France, picked up by a driver and taken to French authorities.
Alex was found in the Pyrenees in the south of France, picked up by a driver and taken to French authorities. . Picture: Greater Manchester Police

Who found Alex Batty?

A medical student called Fabien Accidin found the teenager.

He told the regional newspaper La Depeche du Midi he had been driving in the Aude area to deliver medicine when he came across Alex, who was walking in the rain early on Wednesday.

"He was walking while the rain fell in heavy drops. The second time I passed him, I decided to offer to drop him off somewhere," he said.

"He was quite tall and blond, and dressed in black jeans, a white sweater and a backpack.

"He also carried a skateboard under his arm and a flashlight for lighting. His attitude gave me confidence. He ended up getting into my van."

Alex then sent his grandmother, and legal guardian, Susan Caruana a message on Facebook: "Hello grandma it is me, Alex."

"I am in France, Toulouse, I really hope that you receive this message, I love you, I want to come home."

Alex sent his grandmother, and legal guardian, Susan Caruana a message on Facebook: “Hello grandma it is me, Alex."
Alex sent his grandmother, and legal guardian, Susan Caruana a message on Facebook: “Hello grandma it is me, Alex.". Picture: Alamy

Where was Alex Batty staying and who with?

Mr Accidin said that Alex told him that he had lived in a luxury house in Spain for three years with ten other people, before leaving for France in 2021.

Now a French couple called Ingrid Beauve and Fred Hambye have said that Alex and his grandfather David Batty lived with them for two years in their farmhouse for free, in exchange for doing jobs around the house.

They said that Alex set off from the house to get identity papers so he could enrol in school.

Ingrid and Fred said they knew him as Zach, which tallies with what the driver had also said. David went by the name Peter, they said.

His mother, Melanie Batty, did not stay with them but went off to join spiritual communities. Alex would visit her sometimes, they said.

The French couple said they took Alex on trips to the beach and to a river and treated him as a member of their family, they told Mail Online. He liked cooking and helping in the garden.

Read more: Alex Batty mystery deepens as French couple says teen lived on their farm as mum left to join 'spiritual communities'

Read more: Alex Batty's mother 'thought Covid-19 was created by the state,' friend says as Interpol joins search

Why did Alex Batty flee the 'spiritual community'?

In 2018, Alex’s grandmother and legal guardian, Susan Caruana told the BBC she believed Alex's mother and grandfather had taken him to live in a spiritual community in Morocco.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Antoine Leroy said Alex knew the life he was having with his mother "had to stop" after she announced intentions to move to Finland.

According to La Depeche, Alex, now 17, had been staying in France between the Ariege and Aude regions with a "travelling spiritual community" sleeping in caravans, lodges and tents pitched in the wilderness in recent weeks.

Mr Accidini said Alex told him that his mother was "a little crazy" and "in some bizarre delirium when she was talking about spirituality".

But he added that she had never imprisoned him and he could "leave when he wanted".

"He had no animosity towards his mother but he really wanted to find his grandmother. He really missed his loved ones," the driver explained.

What did Alex Batty’s mother and grandfather believe?

Alex’s grandmother said that when she separated from her husband, David, he began to act strangely.

She added: "He became very spiritual. He didn’t believe in working any more and so he fell behind with his mortgage and bills and the bailiffs were called in."

Melanie Batty became caught up with his new lifestyle and she got involved with a cult.

Expat Susie Harrison who knows Melanie from a local market in the Pyrenees, told MailOnline: “Rose is a conspiracy theorist. She believes that Covid-19 was not real, that it was created by the state to control people.

“She really wanted to set up a spiritual community here in the south of France… a special group of like-minded people.”

Ms Caruana added that Alex’s mother "didn’t believe in school".

Melanie Batty became caught up with David's new lifestyle and she got involved with a cult.
Melanie Batty became caught up with David's new lifestyle and she got involved with a cult. . Picture: PA

Where is Alex Batty’s mother and grandfather?

While Greater Manchester Police is yet to establish whether it will open a criminal investigation, it is understood Interpol is looking for Ms Batty.

Alex's mother does not have parental guardianship of the now 17-year-old and her current location is unknown but Mr Leroy said: "It is possible that the mother at this time has in fact gone to Finland as she planned."

"The boy [Alex] claims that his mother has gone to Finland to see the Northern Lights, so the search for her is continuing across Europe," an investigation source told The Sun.

"This does not mean that the search has stopped in France – she has been placed here regularly over the years, and may well still be hiding in the countryside.

French prosecutors have confirmed that Alex's grandfather, David Batty, has died.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Parts of a Ulez camera exploded, causing damage on a Sidcup street

Met police arrest two men, aged 60 and 61, after Ulez camera explodes in south London

Israel Palestinians

US defence secretary and Israeli leaders discuss more targeted approach in Gaza

The launch of the website is said to have "blindsighted" the late queen.

Harry and Meghan still using 'Sussex Royal' title online despite pledge to stop

Brits are in for a cold snap over Christmas

White Christmas 'highly likely', Met Office predicts in fresh festive forecast

Russell Brand has strongly denied the claims

Russell Brand questioned for a second time over alleged sex offences

Samuel Wilson from Long Eaton played for Curzon AFC.

Man charged with murder after footballer killed by van while on night out

France Depardieu

Actor Gerard Depardieu’s figure removed from Paris wax museum after allegations

Alex went missing aged 11 when his mother took him on a pre-arranged trip to Spain with his grandfather

‘I’m glad to be home for Christmas’: Alex Batty breaks silence after escape from French commune

Adobe-Figma

Adobe calls off £15.8 billion deal for Figma after antitrust concerns

Residents watch a plume of smoke from a burning oil depot in Conakry, Guinea

At least 11 dead and 88 badly hurt after fuel depot blast rocks Guinea’s capital

Since 2019, the retail giant has closed over 200 stores, which is around eight per cent of its high street locations.

Boots to close more stores in 2024 before 300 locations close for good - is your local pharmacy on the list?

The body of a woman found in the River Wensum on Friday has been formally identified as Gaynor Lord

Gaynor Lord’s cause of death ‘consistent with drowning’ as police say ‘no indications of third-party involvement'

Michelle Mone (l) has hit back at Rishi Sunak after the PM spoke about the PPE scandal ion a visit to RAF Losiemouth (r)

'They all knew': Michelle Mone hits back after Rishi Sunak says he is taking the PPE scandal 'extremely seriously'

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, on Saturday

US defence secretary in Israel ‘to press for a more targeted approach in Gaza’

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin officially registers as candidate for Russian presidential election

Pope Francis

Pope formally approves allowing priests to bless same-sex couples

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak has called for a ‘sustainable ceasefire’. (Right) Palestinians salvage belongings after an Israeli strike

Rishi Sunak steps up call for a 'sustainable ceasefire' in Middle East and 'too many civilian lives have been lost'
Spiking is when someone puts drugs into another person’s drinks, or directly into their body, without their consent or knowledge.

New measures to tackle spiking announced by government - but stop short of making it specific offence
Israeli soldiers stand outside Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, on November 22

Israeli airstrike hits Gaza’s largest hospital – witnesses

Brits are being encouraged to swap out their boilers for greener heat pumps in future

Greedy boiler firms hiking costs are 'price gouging' blasts Energy Secretary & vows to investigate
BP has paused its shipments through the Red Sea (stock images)

BP halts oil shipments through Red Sea amid growing concerns over rebel attacks

Michelle Mone should be kept out of the Lords, a fellow peer has said

Under-fire Michelle Mone should 'consider position' in Lords after lying about PPE deal, says Claire Coutinho
Tracey Emin is known for her confessional artwork that draws from her own life experiences.

Artist Tracey Emin recovering after her intestine 'nearly exploded'

US President Joe Biden reacts after hearing the loud bang

Car ploughs into parked vehicle in Biden’s motorcade

Valeriy Zaluzhny

Ukraine’s military chief says office was bugged and other devices detected

New travel rules for Brits are expected to be introduced by October 2024

Brits face new travel rules from 'October 2024' - how will you be affected?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William and Kate are reportedly considering not sending future king Prince George to Eton College and instead educating their first-born at his mother's alma mater Marlborough College.

William and Kate to buck tradition by 'not sending Prince George to Eton College'

In her message Kate will say: "Christmas is a time when we come together and celebrate the birth of a newborn baby.

Kate to introduce her carol service by thanking those helping babies and young children 'feel safe, valued and loved'
There had been previous hopes of rekindling the relationship between Harry and the Royal Family.

Prince Harry to spend Christmas away from 'Charles or William' after Endgame drama as others given first time invite

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit