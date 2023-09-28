Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Exact dates commuters will be hit by rail strikes this week and next week, as travel chaos continues
28 September 2023, 12:37 | Updated: 28 September 2023, 12:48
National rail strikes have been ongoing for well over a year now, with more commuter misery expected over the next week.
The train drivers' union, Aslef, announced a new round of industrial action, which is affecting commuters in late September and early October.
It continues the long-standing dispute over pay, jobs, and working conditions.
There will also been an overtime ban, which has been disrupting rail travel over both months.
Exact dates rail strikes will hit commuters
Train drivers will walk out on on Saturday, 30 September and Wednesday, 4 October, which will affect millions of journeys across the country.
The Aslef union has also announced an overtime ban for this Friday, 29 September, which will come back on Monday, 2 October, running until the Friday of that week (October 6).
These train strikes have reportedly been orchestrated to affect the Tory party conference, which will start on Sunday, 1 October.
“While we regret having to take this action – we don’t want to lose a day’s pay, or disrupt passengers as they try to travel by train – the government, and the employers have forced us into this position," Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary, said.
“Our members have not, now, had a pay rise for four years – since 2019 – and that’s not right when prices have soared in that time. Train drivers, perfectly reasonably, want to be able to buy now what they could buy four years ago.”
Which rail companies are affected by the strikes?
- Avanti West Coast
- C2C
- Caledonian Sleeper
- Chiltern Railways
- CrossCountry
- East Midlands Railway
- Gatwick Express
- Greater Anglia
- GWR
- GTR Great Northern Thameslink
- Heathrow Express
- Island Line
- LNER
- Northern Trains
- Southeastern
- Southern
- South Western Railway main line
- Stanstead Express
- SWR depot drivers
- TransPennine Express
Are there Tube strikes?
Meanwhile, Londoners are also facing more travel chaos as Tube staff are to go on strike again on two days in October.
Staff are set to walk out on Wednesday October 4 and Friday October 6 over job losses and safety concerns.
This strike was announced by the RMT, which said planned job cuts "will affect every aspect of the tube including stations and maintenance, leading to the likelihood of more unstaffed stations and a lowering of safety standards."
Full list of strike dates
Aslef train drivers
Saturday 30 September
Wednesday 4 October
Aslef overtime ban - industrial action short of a strike
Friday 29 September
Monday 2 October
Tuesday 3 October
Wednesday 4 October
Thursday 5 October
Friday 6 October
Tube strikes
Wednesday 4 October
Friday 6 October