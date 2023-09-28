Exact dates commuters will be hit by rail strikes this week and next week, as travel chaos continues

28 September 2023, 12:37 | Updated: 28 September 2023, 12:48

Strikes will hit commuters once again i October
Strikes will hit commuters once again in October. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

National rail strikes have been ongoing for well over a year now, with more commuter misery expected over the next week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The train drivers' union, Aslef, announced a new round of industrial action, which is affecting commuters in late September and early October.

It continues the long-standing dispute over pay, jobs, and working conditions.

There will also been an overtime ban, which has been disrupting rail travel over both months.

Exact dates rail strikes will hit commuters

Strikes have already affected commuters this month
Strikes have already affected commuters this month. Picture: Getty

Train drivers will walk out on on Saturday, 30 September and Wednesday, 4 October, which will affect millions of journeys across the country.

The Aslef union has also announced an overtime ban for this Friday, 29 September, which will come back on Monday, 2 October, running until the Friday of that week (October 6).

These train strikes have reportedly been orchestrated to affect the Tory party conference, which will start on Sunday, 1 October.

Read More: More misery for commuters as Tube staff to strike again on two dates in October

Read More: ‘Lives will be lost’: Lord Winston tells LBC as NHS consultants and junior doctors walk out in first ever joint strike

“While we regret having to take this action – we don’t want to lose a day’s pay, or disrupt passengers as they try to travel by train – the government, and the employers have forced us into this position," Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary, said.

“Our members have not, now, had a pay rise for four years – since 2019 – and that’s not right when prices have soared in that time. Train drivers, perfectly reasonably, want to be able to buy now what they could buy four years ago.”

Which rail companies are affected by the strikes?

A number of rail services will be affected
A number of rail services will be affected. Picture: Getty
  • Avanti West Coast
  • C2C
  • Caledonian Sleeper
  • Chiltern Railways
  • CrossCountry
  • East Midlands Railway
  • Gatwick Express
  • Greater Anglia
  • GWR
  • GTR Great Northern Thameslink
  • Heathrow Express
  • Island Line
  • LNER
  • Northern Trains
  • Southeastern
  • Southern
  • South Western Railway main line
  • Stanstead Express
  • SWR depot drivers
  • TransPennine Express

Are there Tube strikes?

Fresh Tube strikes will hit Londoners next month
Fresh Tube strikes will hit Londoners next month. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Londoners are also facing more travel chaos as Tube staff are to go on strike again on two days in October.

Staff are set to walk out on Wednesday October 4 and Friday October 6 over job losses and safety concerns.

This strike was announced by the RMT, which said planned job cuts "will affect every aspect of the tube including stations and maintenance, leading to the likelihood of more unstaffed stations and a lowering of safety standards."

Full list of strike dates

Aslef train drivers

Saturday 30 September

Wednesday 4 October

Aslef overtime ban - industrial action short of a strike

Friday 29 September

Monday 2 October

Tuesday 3 October

Wednesday 4 October

Thursday 5 October

Friday 6 October

Tube strikes

Wednesday 4 October

Friday 6 October

