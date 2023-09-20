More misery for commuters as Tube staff to strike again on two dates in October

Two strike days have been announced for October. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Londoners are facing more travel chaos as Tube staff are to go on strike again on two days in October.

Staff are set to walk out on Wednesday October 4 and Friday October 6 over job losses and safety concerns.

The RMT said planned job cuts "will affect every aspect of the tube including stations and maintenance, leading to the likelihood of more unstaffed stations and a lowering of safety standards."

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Station staff have had enough of having their livelihoods threatened by job losses and attacks on their terms and conditions.

"Station staff have a vital role to play assisting vulnerable passengers access the network safely and ensuring that the tube is a safe environment for passengers.

"These job cuts and attacks on conditions are going to lead to more unstaffed stations, temporary closures and rising passenger anger.

"TfL has had its budgets slashed but the savings made by these station staff cuts will be negatable and will lead to shortages that are unacceptable.

"This strike action will lead to the tube being shutdown and we call on Mayor Sadiq Khan to meet us urgently to discuss this matter."