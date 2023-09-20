Exact dates commuters will be hit by rail strikes in September and October

20 September 2023, 16:04

Strikes will hit commuters once again in September and October
Strikes will hit commuters once again in September and October. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

National rail strikes have been ongoing for well over a year now, with more commuter misery expected over the next couple of months.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The train drivers' union, Aslef, recently announced a new round of industrial action, which will affect commuters in September and October.

It continues the long-standing dispute over pay, jobs, and working conditions.

There will also been an overtime ban, which will disrupt rail travel over a week in both months.

Exact dates rail strikes will hit commuters

Strikes have already affected commuters this month
Strikes have already affected commuters this month. Picture: Getty

Train drivers will walk out on Saturday, 30 September and Wednesday, 4 October, which will affect millions of journeys across the country.

The Aslef union has also announced an overtime bank on Friday, 29 September.

This will come back on Monday, 2 October, running until the Friday of that week (October 6).

Read More: More misery for commuters as Tube staff to strike again on two dates in October

Read More: ‘Lives will be lost’: Lord Winston tells LBC as NHS consultants and junior doctors walk out in first ever joint strike

These train strikes have reportedly been orchestrated to affect the Tory party conference, which will start on Sunday, 1 October.

“While we regret having to take this action – we don’t want to lose a day’s pay, or disrupt passengers as they try to travel by train – the government, and the employers have forced us into this position," Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary, said.

“Our members have not, now, had a pay rise for four years – since 2019 – and that’s not right when prices have soared in that time. Train drivers, perfectly reasonably, want to be able to buy now what they could buy four years ago.”

Which rail companies are affected by the strikes?

A number of rail services will be affected
A number of rail services will be affected. Picture: Getty
  • Avanti West Coast
  • C2C
  • Caledonian Sleeper
  • Chiltern Railways
  • CrossCountry
  • East Midlands Railway
  • Gatwick Express
  • Greater Anglia
  • GWR
  • GTR Great Northern Thameslink
  • Heathrow Express
  • Island Line
  • LNER
  • Northern Trains
  • Southeastern
  • Southern
  • Gatwick Express
  • South Western Railway main line
  • Stanstead Express
  • SWR depot drivers
  • TransPennine Express

Are there Tube strikes?

Fresh Tube strikes will hit Londoners next month
Fresh Tube strikes will hit Londoners next month. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Londoners are also facing more travel chaos as Tube staff are to go on strike again on two days in October.

Staff are set to walk out on Wednesday October 4 and Friday October 6 over job losses and safety concerns.

This strike was announced by the RMT, which said planned job cuts "will affect every aspect of the tube including stations and maintenance, leading to the likelihood of more unstaffed stations and a lowering of safety standards."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Children sleep in a shelter during shelling in Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh

Ceasefire deal agreed following fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, officials say

The Tesco paella sandwich has offended Spanish police

Stirring the pot: Spanish police's 'heresy' warning over Tesco paella sandwich on World Paella Day

Biden Climate Corps

Biden launches major New Deal-style climate programme

Quavo-Gun Violence Prevention

Quavo steps up advocacy against gun violence after nephew Takeoff’s death

Cindy Crawford calls out Oprah years later claiming she treated her like a "chattel" in old interview.

Cindy Crawford blasts Oprah for demanding she show off her body when she was 20

Katy Perry sells her music catalogue for £180million as ex-husband Russell Brand faces serious sexual assault allegations

Katy Perry sells music catalogue for £180million as ex-husband Russell Brand faces serious sex assault allegations

The cyclists enjoyed a pleasant chat with King Charles before heading on their way

Moment cyclists bump into King Charles while out riding on Balmoral estate

The Marina Abramovic exhibition starts on Saturday

Visitors to Royal Academy exhibition have to squeeze past naked actors just to get in

Donald Trump Jr suggested his father had died in a hacked tweet

Donald Trump Jr hacked with wild posts including claims his dad has died and North Korea about to get 'smoked'

Charles was welcomed to France by Macron

Red white and bleu: French and British planes fly overhead as King Charles begins three-day visit to France

Debris was scattered in the sky after a tornado swept through a city in eastern China

Tornadoes kill 10 people in eastern China

A man uses the Airbnb smartphone app

Airbnb says it is cracking down on fake listings and has removed 59,000 in 2023

Footage appears to show a security guard monitoring the mobile Ulez camera

'TfL hire private security' to monitor mobile Ulez cameras after weeks of damage by vandals

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin accepts invitation to visit China in October

A huge fire has broken out in an east London tower block

Huge fire tears through east London high-rise flat as 80 firefighters rush to the scene

Katy Perry shared her first social media post since the allegations emerged.

Katy Perry shares first social media post since sexual assault allegations made against ex-husband Russell Brand

Latest News

See more Latest News

Two strike days have been announced for October

More misery for commuters as Tube staff to strike again on two dates in October

Jon Venables is to be granted a parole hearing. He tortured and killed James Bulger in 1993

James Bulger’s killer Jon Venables granted private parole hearing and could be freed by Christmas
Rishi Sunak is taking flak as the Government is planning to water down net zero pledges

Boris blasts Rishi over Net Zero plans as PM poised to 'water down' climate change commitments
Books that have been the subject of complaints from parents

Challenges to library books in US continue at record pace in 2023, figures show

David Beckham has spoken out about Sir Alex Ferguson's boot kick

David Beckham admits lunging at Sir Alex Ferguson after Manchester Utd boss kicked boot at him in rage
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, walks past Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India advises citizens to be careful if travelling to Canada as rift escalates

Heathrow is trying to save staff Ulez fees

Heathrow bosses look to help staff beat Ulez charge by turning golf club into park and ride
Melvin Emde was reported missing while kayaking in August

Missking kayaker arrested for 'faking his own death' to dodge child rape charge

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk

UN urges Taliban government to stop torture and protect rights of detainees

Police want to speak to this man

Police hunt man after thug 'pushes woman, 83, over on bus in west London and breaks her hip'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate laughed as she tried on a lifejacket on a visit to a Naval base

Giggling Kate tries on lifejacket as she gets stuck into new role on visit to Navy base

The man was arrested in the Royal Mews, near Buckingham Palace

Man, 25, arrested at Royal Mews next to Buckingham Palace after climbing over wall in early hours
Meghan and Harry posed with restaurant staff during their night out after attending the Invictus Games

Inside Prince Harry's 39th birthday at traditional German restaurant in Dusseldorf as Invictus Games draws to a close

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

JOB

Rishi Sunak's weakening of Net Zero policies is his 'stupidest intervention' to date, asserts James O'Brien
The joint doctors strike on Wednesday is 'a moment in history', Andrew Marr said.

Andrew Marr: First ever joint doctors' strikes are an ‘immensely worrying’ moment in history that will cause ‘real harm’
Brook House

Sangita Myska links attitude of political leaders to 'toxic culture' revealed at immigration removal centre
James O'Brien appalled by proposal that doctors could be forced of picket lines

James O'Brien appalled by doctors set to be 'forced off picket lines'

Ben Kentish and Danny Blanchflower

'Incompetent clown': Economics Professor lambasts Liz Truss' Institute for Government speech
Nick Ferrari/Tulip Siddiq HS2

'Shrouded in secrecy': Labour's Shadow Economic Secretary insists they cannot commit to HS2 without knowing full costs
Sangita and Labour MP

'Why won't Labour commit to ending it!': Sangita Myska grills Labour MP over House of Lords reform
'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10

'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10
Nick Ferrari speaks to best friend of Joanna Brown

Best friend of mother bludgeoned to death by pilot husband expresses fear to Nick Ferrari over his release
It's a high stakes game for Yousaf.

Scottish independence is a high stakes game for Humza Yousaf - but it's a price he may be willing to pay

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit