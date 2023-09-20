Exact dates commuters will be hit by rail strikes in September and October

Strikes will hit commuters once again in September and October. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

National rail strikes have been ongoing for well over a year now, with more commuter misery expected over the next couple of months.

The train drivers' union, Aslef, recently announced a new round of industrial action, which will affect commuters in September and October.

It continues the long-standing dispute over pay, jobs, and working conditions.

There will also been an overtime ban, which will disrupt rail travel over a week in both months.

Exact dates rail strikes will hit commuters

Strikes have already affected commuters this month. Picture: Getty

Train drivers will walk out on Saturday, 30 September and Wednesday, 4 October, which will affect millions of journeys across the country.

The Aslef union has also announced an overtime bank on Friday, 29 September.

This will come back on Monday, 2 October, running until the Friday of that week (October 6).

These train strikes have reportedly been orchestrated to affect the Tory party conference, which will start on Sunday, 1 October.

“While we regret having to take this action – we don’t want to lose a day’s pay, or disrupt passengers as they try to travel by train – the government, and the employers have forced us into this position," Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary, said.

“Our members have not, now, had a pay rise for four years – since 2019 – and that’s not right when prices have soared in that time. Train drivers, perfectly reasonably, want to be able to buy now what they could buy four years ago.”

Which rail companies are affected by the strikes?

A number of rail services will be affected. Picture: Getty

Avanti West Coast

C2C

Caledonian Sleeper

Chiltern Railways

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

Gatwick Express

Greater Anglia

GWR

GTR Great Northern Thameslink

Heathrow Express

Island Line

LNER

Northern Trains

Southeastern

Southern

South Western Railway main line

Stanstead Express

SWR depot drivers

TransPennine Express

Are there Tube strikes?

Fresh Tube strikes will hit Londoners next month. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Londoners are also facing more travel chaos as Tube staff are to go on strike again on two days in October.

Staff are set to walk out on Wednesday October 4 and Friday October 6 over job losses and safety concerns.

This strike was announced by the RMT, which said planned job cuts "will affect every aspect of the tube including stations and maintenance, leading to the likelihood of more unstaffed stations and a lowering of safety standards."