US announces details of Covid-19 travel requirements after November 8

By Megan Hinton

The US has announced further details of Covid-19 travel requirements that will come into effect after November 8.

The US border is set to reopen to foreign flights including the UK, from November 8, but travellers will have to prove their vaccination status.

Originally imposed by Donald Trump, the travel ban stopped visitors entering the US from countries including the UK, Ireland, Europe, India, Iran, Brazil, South Africa and China.

But president Biden has now confirmed the US border will reopen to fully vaccinated visitors next month.

This is what holiday makers need to know about travel requirements in the US.

Do I need to take a test before I travel?

All travellers will need to get a Covid-19 test, regardless of vaccination status, before they travel into the United States.

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requires that all air passengers get a Covid test no more than three days before their flight departs - and present a negative result.

If in the last 90 days before the flight you have had Covid-19, you do not require a negative test.

Instead you must provide documentation of recovery from Covid-19 (i.e your positive test result) and a letter from a licensed healthcare provider or a public health official stating that you are clear to travel.

The White House has not yet confirmed whether the test results need to be from a PCR or a lateral flow test.

Do I need to be vaccinated before I travel?

The CDC website states: “Do not travel internationally until you are fully vaccinated.”

However unvaccinated citizens from 50 countries where less than 10 per cent of people are vaccinated 'due to the lack of availability' will be allowed into the US.

Unvaccinated travellers from these countries would need a 'compelling reason' to enter the US and will not be eligible for an ordinary tourist visa.

The list of 50 countries has not yet been released by the White House.

What classifies as "fully vaccinated"?

You are considered fully vaccinated if:

at least 14 days before you fly you have had a single-dose vaccine

at least 14 days before you fly you have had your second dose of a two-dose vaccine

What about children?

Children under 18 have a blanket exemption from being vaccinated and children under 2 years old do not need to have a viral test before entering the country.

Will I need to wear a mask on the plane?

Yes, passengers are required to wear masks on aircraft, trains, buses and at airports.

Do I need to do a Covid-19 test after I arrive in the US?

All travellers must get tested between three to five days after travel.

The only exemption to this rule is if you have had Covid-19 in the last 90 days.

If you recovered from a documented case of coronavirus, you do not need to get a test after travel.

Will I have to quarantine when I arrive in the US?

Unvaccinated travellers must self-quarantine for a full seven days after travel, even if they test negative between day three and five.

If you don’t get tested after the flight you must self-quarantine for 10 days after travel.

When do the rules come into force?

November 8, 2021.