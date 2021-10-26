US announces details of Covid-19 travel requirements after November 8

26 October 2021, 16:38

Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to fly to the US from November 8
Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to fly to the US from November 8. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

The US has announced further details of Covid-19 travel requirements that will come into effect after November 8.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The US border is set to reopen to foreign flights including the UK, from November 8, but travellers will have to prove their vaccination status.

Originally imposed by Donald Trump, the travel ban stopped visitors entering the US from countries including the UK, Ireland, Europe, India, Iran, Brazil, South Africa and China.

But president Biden has now confirmed the US border will reopen to fully vaccinated visitors next month.

This is what holiday makers need to know about travel requirements in the US.

Do I need to take a test before I travel?

All travellers will need to get a Covid-19 test, regardless of vaccination status, before they travel into the United States.

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requires that all air passengers get a Covid test no more than three days before their flight departs - and present a negative result.

If in the last 90 days before the flight you have had Covid-19, you do not require a negative test.

Instead you must provide documentation of recovery from Covid-19 (i.e your positive test result) and a letter from a licensed healthcare provider or a public health official stating that you are clear to travel.

The White House has not yet confirmed whether the test results need to be from a PCR or a lateral flow test.

Do I need to be vaccinated before I travel?

The CDC website states: “Do not travel internationally until you are fully vaccinated.”

However unvaccinated citizens from 50 countries where less than 10 per cent of people are vaccinated 'due to the lack of availability' will be allowed into the US.

Unvaccinated travellers from these countries would need a 'compelling reason' to enter the US and will not be eligible for an ordinary tourist visa.

The list of 50 countries has not yet been released by the White House.

What classifies as "fully vaccinated"?

You are considered fully vaccinated if:

  • at least 14 days before you fly you have had a single-dose vaccine
  • at least 14 days before you fly you have had your second dose of a two-dose vaccine

What about children?

Children under 18 have a blanket exemption from being vaccinated and children under 2 years old do not need to have a viral test before entering the country.

Will I need to wear a mask on the plane?

Yes, passengers are required to wear masks on aircraft, trains, buses and at airports.

Do I need to do a Covid-19 test after I arrive in the US?

All travellers must get tested between three to five days after travel.

The only exemption to this rule is if you have had Covid-19 in the last 90 days.

If you recovered from a documented case of coronavirus, you do not need to get a test after travel.

Read more: Don't use the M25 because we want to protest on it, eco mob tells motorists

Read more: Judge sets deadline for Prince Andrew's testimony in sex-assault case

Read more: Joanna Lumley suggests wartime rationing to solve climate crisis

Will I have to quarantine when I arrive in the US?

Unvaccinated travellers must self-quarantine for a full seven days after travel, even if they test negative between day three and five.

If you don’t get tested after the flight you must self-quarantine for 10 days after travel.

When do the rules come into force?

November 8, 2021.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The report warned measures being taken to reduce climate change are nowhere near enough

Global plans to avert climate change not enough to avoid 'endless suffering' - UN

Labour councillor Karen Constantine posted a clip of the comment on social media

Tories slammed over council meeting 'sweepstake' on Universal Credit

Police issued this image of a man they want to trace

Police launch CCTV appeal after man raped in Bristol city centre park

Boris Johnson has said 'urgent action' is needed from COP26

COP26: What could be decided at the key climate summit?

The Met Office have issued four separate yellow weather warnings

Danger to life flood warning issued as three days of torrential rain forecast

The Queen has carried out her first official duties since being told to rest

Queen carries out first official duties since doctors ordered her to rest

The infamous interview is reportedly set to be recreated in the Netflix drama

Martin Bashir's infamous Diana interview to be recreated in Netflix's The Crown

Joanna Lumley suggested wartime-style rationing to help solve the climate crisis

Joanna Lumley suggests wartime rationing to solve climate crisis

Mr Paterson repeatedly broke lobbying rules

Tory MP faces 30 day suspension from Parliament after lobbying investigation

Insulate Britain doesn't want drivers to use the M25 so its members can protest

Don't use the M25 because we want to protest on it, eco mob tells motorists

Search craft have been dispatched

'Urgent' Border Force search and rescue mission for migrants missing off Essex coast

Dave Chappelle has been the centre of a transgender row

Dave Chappelle hits out at cancel culture and 'nonsense' transphobia accusations

The Government is determined to avoid "stifling" the pandemic recovery.

No need for Covid Plan B – we can have Christmas so long as we're careful, minister says

Animal Rebellion campaigners have scaled the front of a government building

'Stay tuned': Animal rights activists scale Govt building to demand 'defund meat'

Brian Cairns has been jailed for 13 years

'Depraved' paedophile paid for children to be tortured and abused as he watched online

The suspect was critically injured after officers exchanged gunfire

Two killed and four injured in US shopping centre shooting

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince Andrew has denied all sexual assault allegations made against him by Virginia Giuffre.

Judge sets deadline for Prince Andrew's testimony in sex-assault case
The IOPC said there has been a "sharp rise" in the number of police officers and staff facing disciplinary action over allegations they abused their position for sexual purposes.

'Sharp rise' in police facing action over claims they abused role for sexual purpose
Rishi Sunak will announce the end of the public sector pay freeze during his Budget Review on Wednesday.

Budget 2021: Millions of public sector workers to benefit as pay freeze set to be axed
Eco protesters have caused travel disruption on the M25 and on key roads in London in recent weeks.

Govt secures first nationwide injunction against 'reckless and disruptive' eco mob
Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman were murdered in a park in Wembley.

Met offers apology to family of sisters murdered in London park
Surfers Against Sewage have released an interactive map showing the worst affected coastal areas

Campaigners demand end to raw sewage being dumped in rivers after MPs voted not to stop it
Former employee turned Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen has told MPs the social media site is dangerous for teenagers.

Facebook and Instagram 'allow bullying to follow children home', whistleblower claims
Sajid Javid accused anti-vaccine protestors of spreading "vicious lies"

Sajid Javid hits out at 'idiot' anti-vaxxers protesting outside schools
Boris Johnson said the Cop26 was going to be 'very tough'

Boris Johnson: 'Touch and go' whether COP26 summit will be a success
"What you've got to do is stop the production of plastic," Boris Johnson told a group of children

Boris Johnson says 'recycling plastic doesn't work' ahead of COP26

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

The Business Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Budget 2021: Business will struggle as living wage rises, trade body warns
ULEZ: Transport Secretary Grant Shapps takes aim at Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

ULEZ: Transport Secretary Grant Shapps takes aim at Mayor of London Sadiq Khan
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch again

James O'Brien's powerful assessment of Insulate Britain coverage

James O'Brien's powerful assessment of Insulate Britain coverage
The Health Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Sajid Javid pledges 'Christmas is safe' dismissing calls to bring in Plan B
Irate caller blasts 'arrogant' Greta Thunberg for 'rude' manner of speech

Irate caller blasts 'arrogant' Greta Thunberg for 'rude' manner of speech
Maajid Nawaz defends Jesy Nelson in 'blackfishing' row

Maajid Nawaz defends Jesy Nelson in 'blackfishing' row

Govt must step up jabs and local covid prevention measures, expert says

Govt must step up jabs and Covid prevention measures, expert says
Iain Dale on Sunday 24/10 | Watch again

Iain Dale on Sunday 24/10 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police