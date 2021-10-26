Breaking News

Don't use the M25 because we want to protest on it, eco mob tells motorists

26 October 2021, 09:29 | Updated: 26 October 2021, 10:30

Insulate Britain doesn't want drivers to use the M25 so its members can protest
Insulate Britain doesn't want drivers to use the M25 so its members can protest. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Eco activists have asked drivers to stop using the M25 because they want to protest on it.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Insulate Britain, which has brought misery for motorists with its disruption on the UK's roads, has now said the motorway will be a "place of nonviolent civil resistance" from Wednesday morning and demanded police "refuse to arrest us".

That is despite an interim court order banning their activism on motorways and major A roads, which could see demonstrators held in contempt of court and facing prison and fines.

Previously, the group ran out onto the M25 to block traffic in a dangerous stunt before police hauled them off the route.

Read more: Dozens of arrests as eco mob returns to block busy London road

Read more: Eco mob target Old Street and M25 in latest disruptive rush hour protest

In a fresh statement, Insulate Britain said it had some requests for drivers: "People do not use the M25, or if they do, speeds are reduced to 20 mph to minimise the risk of accidents.

"The Highway agency (National Highways) acts on its responsibilities to keep the public safe by enforcing this speed limit.

"The police refuse to arrest us, as we are upholding the British constitution and they have a duty to refuse to obey any government that fails to uphold its first and most important responsibility: the protection of people in Britain."

The group demands that Britain's homes get insulated by 2030 for environmental and economic reasons.

But their methods have been criticised by many, who say their disruption has caused misery for ordinary people trying to get to work or taking their children to school, and that the tactics are harming the environmental movement.

Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, yesterday confirmed an interim injunction had been taken out to ban them from the major road network.

He said the Government was "making use of every avenue of existing law to try to prevent the continued life-endangering action being carried out by Insulate Britain".

Mr Shapps added the group's methods had caused "intolerable disruption to motorists' lives and livelihoods".

Insulate Britain said it would allow blue light access and that it was "not concerned with endless injunctions".

"You can't imprison a flood, there are no unlimited fines against a famine, you can’t bankrupt a fire.

"You can imprison the ordinary people of Britain, yet the lives of our children and those of all future generations hang in the balance.

"By refusing to insulate Britain's homes, our government is also condemning thousands to death through fuel poverty this winter, while countless families will once again be cold and hungry."

