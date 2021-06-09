G7 summit 2021: Dates, Cornwall location and participating countries revealed

The UK will host the 2021 G7 Summit in Cornwall this weekend. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

The UK will host some of the world's most powerful countries at this year's G7 Summit.

World leaders will gather in one building over three days for the 47th gathering of the Group of Seven.

Prime Ministers, Presidents and Chancellors will gather in Cornwall this week with their top ministers and officials to discuss the social, political and economic issues of the day.

The summit is set to be dominated by talks over how countries "bounce back" from the Covid-19 pandemic but will likely feature other topics, including climate change and the power of big tech companies.

But when exactly is it happening? Who is invited? And where in Cornwall are they meeting?

The 2021 G7 Summit will be held in Cornwall. Picture: PA Images

When is the 2021 G7 Summit?

The summit will take place between 11 and 13 June - this weekend.

US President Joe Biden is set to land in the UK on Wednesday evening to meet US Air Force personnel at RAF Mildenhall, before flying to Cornwall to prepare for meetings with his counterparts.

He will be joined by First Lady Jill Biden - the couple's first international trip since taking office in January.

Ministers from G7 countries have met ahead of the leaders' summit. Picture: PA Images

Where in Cornwall is it being held?

The UK currently holds the Presidency of the G7, which changes each year, meaning it gets to hold the summit at home and has significant influence over the agenda.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited the world leaders to Carbis Bay - a seaside village near St Ives on the South West Coast.

The group will stay at the Tregenna Castle Resort, where a large ring steel fence has been set up ahead of the event.

The Government says it wants to use the summit to "unite leading democracies to help the world fight and then build back better from coronavirus and create a greener, more prosperous future".

G7 leaders will meet in Carbis Bay, Cornwall this weekend. Picture: PA Images

The world's media has descended on the hotel where G7 leaders will meet. Picture: PA Images

Which countries attend the G7 summit?

Seven countries make up the group - the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

The summit will be the first to feature US President for Joe Biden, Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Boris Johnson has also invited leaders from India, South Korea, Australia and South Africa to attend, as well as leaders from the European Union.

The group was formed in 1975 as "an informal club of wealthy democracies" where leaders of some of the world's most powerful countries discuss political and economic issues.