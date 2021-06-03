US President Joe Biden to meet the Queen on UK trip for G7

3 June 2021, 12:44

Joe Biden will meet the Queen on June 13
Joe Biden will meet the Queen on June 13. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

US President Joe Biden and the First Lady will meet with the Queen during his visit to the UK for the G7 summit later this month, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The head of state will welcome the American leader and First Lady Jill Biden to Windsor Castle on Sunday June 13.

Mr Biden is due to attend the G7 gathering in Cornwall on his first foreign trip outside of the US as President.

The G7 is being held in Carbis Bay between June 11-13.

The Queen met Mr Biden's predecessor Donald Trump when he made a state visit to the UK in June 2019, in the last days of Theresa May's premiership.

The President and First Lady Jill Biden sent their condolences to the Queen following the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in April.

Mr Biden and his wife said they were keeping the royal family "in our hearts during this time".

Having taken up his post in the Oval Office, the coronavirus pandemic has limited opportunities for Mr Biden to travel outside of the US, meaning the G7 gathering will be his first foreign engagement in person.

Buckingham Palace said in a short statement: "The Queen will meet the President of the United States of America and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle on Sunday, 13th June 2021."

