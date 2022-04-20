Netflix 2022: How much is a subscription and how many subscribers do they have?

Netflix has revealed a loss of subscribers for the first time in a decade. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

TV streaming giant Netflix has recorded a fast fall in subscribers in 2022 thanks to membership price increases.

Netflix has revealed a sharp fall in subscribers in 2022 could lead to a crackdown in password sharing and possible advertising revenues being introduced in the future.

The TV streaming service, which has had huge hits with TV shows including Bridgerton, Tiger King and Squid Games, has predicted another 2million subscribers would be lost before July.

This comes as the service has revealed a price increase in countries including the USA and UK as well as removing themselves from Russia following the Ukraine war.

So exactly how much is a Netflix subscription in the UK now? And how many subscribers do they have in total? Here are the latest facts:

Netflix has proposed adverts and a crack down on password sharing to combat profit loss. Picture: Alamy

How much is a Netflix subscription?

There are three subscription prices available when you sign up to the popular TV service in the UK.

These include:

Basic plan: £6.99 - This offers 'good' video quality and a resolution of 480 pixels.

Standard plan: £10.99 - The most popular plan, offers a 'better' video quality along with HD. This also allows movies and shows to be downloaded onto two devices.

Premium: £15.99 - This plan offers you the 'best' video quality with a 4k+HDR viewing. This plan also allows Netflix to be used on up to four devices.

This comes as Netflix's second price rise in 18 months and is said to be because of the loss of subscribers after pulling out of Russia. They have also blamed heavy competition from other platforms including Disney+ and Now TV.

Netflix has also said the sharing of passwords between households has become an issue for subscriber numbers.

How many subscribers does Netflix have?

In the UK, Netflix is forecast to have around 14million subscribers with an additional 600,000 in Ireland.

Globally, the service remains world-leading with 220million members in total.

Netflix has reported in the first quarter of 2022, they lost 200,000 subscribers, a first in over a decade.

They've predicted a further loss of 2million by July.