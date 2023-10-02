What is HS2 and is it going to be scrapped?

2 October 2023, 17:02 | Updated: 2 October 2023, 17:41

HS2
HS2. Picture: Alamy
Yaman Mohammed

By Yaman Mohammed

HS2 has been dubbed as the UK's largest infrastructure project, with hopes to revamp national transport as we know it...but where is it meant to even go? And could it be scrapped?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In simple terms, HS2 was announced to connect London with areas across the Midlands and north of England, considerably much faster than we are used to now.

For example, it currently takes around two hours and 28 minutes to get from Birmingham to Manchester. With HS2, the same journey would take 41 minutes.

In 2010 HS2 was announced as part of David Cameron's election campaign and the former PM committed £20bn to a high speed rail project.

Fast forward to the November 2015, with figures updated in line with inflation, it was predicted it would cost £55.7bn.

In 2021, it was estimated that such a huge project would cost anywhere between £72bn and £98bn.

Now, amid the Ukraine-Russia war in 2023, economists predict a total cost of £107bn.

Read More: Sunak insists UK is not a ‘laughing stock’ as he fails to rule on HS2’s future

Read More: 'Programmes that have gone over budget need to be looked at,' Michael Gove says, amid speculation over HS2

What would we get out of HS2?

Well, the aim is to run 18 trains an hour in each direction to and from London - at speeds of up to 224mph - compared to between two and six an hour on Europe's high-speed railways.

It involves the construction of more than 300 bridges and 70 viaducts for the London-West Midlands phase alone.

The project is designed to meet the long-term growth in demand for rail services, boost connectivity by making journeys faster and easier, and help economic growth across the UK.

HS2 Map
HS2 Map. Picture: HS2 Plans

The initial phase of the line is slated to include stations at London Euston, Old Oak Common in the western part of London, as well as Birmingham Interchange and Birmingham Curzon Street.

Nevertheless, there are apprehensions that the London Euston station terminus might face cancellation, as its progress has been temporarily halted owing to escalating expenses.

The line could instead end in Old Oak Common, requiring passengers to use the Elizabeth Line to get into central London.

In the second phase, trains are supposed to go to Manchester Airport and Manchester Piccadilly in the northwest or follow existing routes through Wigan, Crewe, and Stafford.

However, the second phase could be scrapped, as part of the government's efforts to cut costs even more, though Number 10 has insisted no official decision has been made.

The eastern extension has was cancelled in 2021, which would have connected Manchester and Leeds with London.

Read More: Govt slammed for 'betraying the North' as HS2 Leeds leg scrapped

HS2 Construction
HS2 Construction. Picture: Alamy

Why have costs risen so much?

One reason: inflation.

Transport Secretary, Mark Harper, said earlier this year: "We have seen significant inflationary pressure and increased project costs, and so we will rephase construction by two years, with an aim to deliver high-speed services to Crewe and the North West as soon as possible after accounting for the delay in construction."

Complex issues involving the discovery of asbestos and archaeological remains, and the need to divert more gas and power lines than expected, have caused problems too.

More money was also needed to buy properties to make way for the rail line.

Even after these have been accounted for, there is uncertainty around the cost of extending London's Euston station to accommodate the high-speed trains.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Donald Trump arrives at New York Supreme Court

Donald Trump denounces case as ‘scam’ as civil fraud trial opens

Exclusive
The Mayor of Birmingham Andy Street has warned scrapping HS2 would damage the UK's international credibility

'We have to see it through': Scrapping HS2 would damage UK's reputation on world stage, Birmingham mayor warns PM

Donald Trump has called today's trial a 'scam', a 'sham' and a 'witch hunt'

'Single greatest witch hunt of all time': Donald Trump launches eight-minute tirade as civil fraud trial begins

Rescue workers search for survivors amid debris

At least 10 people dead after church roof collapses in Mexico

Pope Francis

Pope suggests same-sex union blessings in response to conservative cardinals

Tory MP Tom Hunt made the claim at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester

'Not xenophobic' to want town centres to not feel like a 'foreign country', Tory MP says

Jeremy Clarkson's barley, durum wheat, and lion's mane mushroom crops all failed to pass food checks this year.

Jeremy Clarkson reveals how problems at 'Diddly Squat' farm left him on the verge of selling up

Shelagh talks to caller Serena

Caller admits to Shelagh Fogarty she felt 'inadequate' for claiming benefits while caring for her disabled son

The ban will be brought into effect in months

'Children should be in the classroom to learn': Gillian Keegan orders blanket ban of mobile phones in schools

Breaking
Former Manchester City striker Francis Lee

Former Manchester City and England striker Francis Lee dies aged 79

Spain Nightclub Fire

Two still missing after nightclub fire kills 13 in Spain

Mr Brown's family has paid tribute and thanked the police and community.

‘Kind-hearted and harmless’ black man, 61, killed in suspected racist attack as woman, 36, charged with murder

Oldest Skydiver

Dorothy, 104, hoping for record as world’s oldest skydiver

Exclusive
Speculation is growing that ministers are about to bin the Manchester leg of HS2

HS2 Manchester leg 'set to be scrapped' as Burnham says Tories are treating Northerners ‘like second class citizens’

From left, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

Taylor Swift joined by fellow A-listers at Kansas City Chiefs game

Beyonce

Beyonce follows Taylor Swift as her Renaissance tour heads to the cinema

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jeremy Hunt speaking today at the Conservative Party conference

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt says taxes are ‘too high’ in Britain - but can’t say when they might come down
The incident left her so injured that she needed to be taken to a "hospital for the repair of her gynecologic injuries by a specialist."

Woman sues Disney after waterslide 'wedgie' left her with blood ‘rushing between her legs’ after ‘violent injury’
Protesters outside New York Supreme Court ahead of former President Donald Trump’s trial

Donald Trump arrives in court for trial scrutinising his business practices

Adolf Hitler’s birth house in Braunau am Inn, Austria

Work starts on turning Adolf Hitler’s birthplace in Austria into police station

The delivery driver has been acquitted

Delivery driver acquitted of shooting YouTuber in the chest in prank gone wrong

Andrew Tate

If not Andrew Tate, then who? Yaman Mohammed asks what role models are there for young men

Dale Houghton, 31, admitted taunting rival fans with a picture of tragic Bradley Lowery

'Utterly deplorable': Sheffield Wednesday supporter admits mocking rival fans with picture of tragic Bradley Lowery
Hungarian-American biochemist Katalin Kariko, left, and American physician-scientist Drew Weissman

Nobel Prize for medicine won by Covid-19 vaccine scientists

Tom Hanks posted the picture of the fake version of himself to his social media.

Tom Hanks warns fans about ‘AI version’ of himself in dental plan ad

A second investigation has reportedly been launched.

Russell Brand now being investigated by Thames Valley Police over claims of harassment and stalking

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sarah Ferguson's assistant Jenean has been murdered

Sarah Ferguson's 'loyal, beautiful' long-time personal assistant murdered, as 48-year-old suspect arrested
Kate to miss this year's Earthshot event in Singapore due to George's exams

Kate to miss William's Earthshot trip to Singapore to support Prince George during his exams
Kate and William have "closed their minds" to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed

William and Kate 'closed their minds to mending family rift after being 'hurt and insulted' by Harry and Meghan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Could the Conservatives pull off a miracle and win another general election?

JoB and Jeremy Hunt

Navy veteran deeply hurt by Jeremy Hunt's plans to clamp down on benefit claimants

Transport Secretary is 'confident' Tories will win next election

Transport Secretary is 'confident' the Tories will win next general election

Bishop Stephen Lowe compares Suella Braverman to Enoch Powell

Bishop condemns Suella Braverman's 'damaging' migrant rhetoric, likening her to Enoch Powell
James O'Brien on Tory tactics in the upcoming election.

Tories desperately seeking wedge issues is the 'only way' they will retain power in 2024, says James O'Brien
Nick and caller Dominic

The Sycamore Gap tree became a beacon of hope for this caller's father amidst detention in a concentration camp
James and caller Mervin on knife crime

'I'd prefer you to go to jail than die': James O'Brien is left aghast by this caller's father's stance on knife possession
Nick and caller Karen

‘I would not want my child walking in this town': Croydon resident expresses fear following the stabbing of 15-year-old school girl
Lucy Frazer is flustered by Rugby World Cup questioning.

Sports Secretary stumbles over who England could face in Rugby World Cup quarter final

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules those prioritising Labour's private school VAT plans over the cost of living crisis

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit