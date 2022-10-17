Who is Jeremy Hunt? Everything you need to know about new Chancellor

17 October 2022, 16:02

Jeremy Hunt speaking
Jeremy Hunt was announced the Chancellor of Exchequer in October 2022. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

The new Chancellor of Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has been making headlines since his newly appointed role but who is he? Does he have children? And what is his business background? Here's everything you need to know.

Jeremy Hunt was announced as the new Chancellor of Exchequer on October 14th following Kwasi Kwarteng's sacking after the disastrous mini budget.

Having previously served as health secretary and foreign minister, as well as running for leader of the Conservative party twice, Jeremy has quite the background in British politics.

Related article: Jeremy Hunt takes your calls - Watch again

Related article: Jeremy Hunt admits he 'failed' by not fixing social care when he was Health Sec

So who is Jeremy Hunt? Here's everything you need to know about the MP from his family life with his wife and children to his previous business and political views.

Jeremy Hunt outside 10 Downing Street
Jeremy Hunt has a long career in politics and business. Picture: Alamy

Who is Jeremy Hunt?

Full name: Jeremy Richard Streynsham Hunt

Age: 55 (born November 1 1966)

From: Kennington, London

Wife: Lucia Hunt

Children: Eleanor, Anna and Jack Hunt

Parliament constituency: South West Surrey

Jeremy Hunt history and background

The eldest son of his father Admiral Sir Nicholas Hunt, Jeremy began his education in the private Charterhouse School where he was head boy. He then continued his education at Oxford University, studying philosophy, politics and economics of which he achieved a first class honours degree.

Before he took a turn into politics, he was an English teacher in Japan which led to him co-founding his business 'Hotcourses'.

The Chancellor met his wife at one of his work events in Warwick in 2008 where she worked at the university and it wasn't long before they began a relationship.

The couple, who have an 11 year age gap, married in 2009 in a traditional Chinese ceremony in Xi'an.

Jeremy has three children with Lucia, Jack who was born in 2010, Anna in 2012 and Eleanor in 2014.

Jeremy Hunt and wife Lucia
Jeremy Hunt and wife Lucia have been married for more than a decade. Picture: Alamy

Does Jeremy Hunt have a business background?

Jeremy successfully created 'Hotcourses' which he sold for £14million in 2017, making him one of the richest politicians.

He's also set up a charity to help AIDS in orphans in Africa which he is still involved with today.

Jeremy and his wife also founded a luxury real estate company together called Mare Pond Properties Limited which faced controversy after it was reported he failed to declare his interest to Companies House.

He claimed they were "honest administrative mistakes which have already been rectified".

What is Jeremy Hunt's political background and what are his views?

Mr Hunt first began his career in politics when he was elected into parliament in 2005 as the MP for South West Surrey.

From this year until 2007 he was the shadow minister for disabled people as a reward for his support for David Cameron who he attended Oxford with.

In 2010, when the coalition government of the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats was formed, he moved on to become the cabinet secretary of state for culture, Olympics, media and sport.

In 2012, Jeremy faced calls to resign over his role in the BSkyB takeover where the Labour leader, Ed Miliband at the time, said he should quit. However, he survived the scandal and went on to become health secretary.

He then become foreign secretary in 2018 after Boris Johnson quit over Theresa May's Brexit strategy. While he himself voted to remain, he did say he would support leave views.

In more recent years, he put himself up for Prime Minister in 2019 of which he went against Boris and lost. He then went in the running again more recently, but was knocked out of the first stages.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court

Kevin Spacey takes to the witness box to deny sex abuse claims

Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday October 17 2022

Four killed as waves of suicide drones strike Ukrainian capital

Mike Schank poses with a guitar in 2002

Actor Mike Schank from American Movie, Storytelling and Family Guy dies aged 56

Ulf Kristersson

Swedish parliament elects conservative prime minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to publish book of wartime speeches

Lucy Letby (l) allegedly tried to kill a baby girl four times before succeeding. Picture: Shutterstock/Alamy

Mother begged staff 'please don't let my baby die' as medics tried to save him, Lucy Letby trial hears

Abigail White. Picture: Instagram/Abigail White

Only Fans model accused of murdering her boyfriend only picked up knife to 'scare him', court hears

Actor Ezra Miller, left, seated near lawyer Lisa Shelkrot

Flash star Ezra Miller denies stealing bottles of alcohol from neighbour’s home

Wreckage in Kyiv

Four killed after waves of suicide drones strike Ukrainian capital

Xiao Pei

Communist Party chiefs say five million members probed over corruption

Manchester United star in court (left) and on the pitch (right)

Manchester Utd star Mason Greenwood remanded in custody charged with attempted rape and assault

Jeremy Hunt addressing the Commons with Liz Truss

Liz Truss leaves the Commons just minutes after arriving, as Jeremy Hunt announces overhaul of her budget

Protestors from Animal Rebellion stage milk pours across the UK. Picture: PA

Four protestors arrested after milk poured on the floor of Marks and Spencer

Allegations Lord Mountbatten (l) abused a boy in Belfast childrens home (r) to be heard in court

Child abuse allegations against Queen's cousin Lord Mountbatten to be heard in Belfast court

Liz Truss as prime minister outside number 10

When did Liz Truss become Prime Minister? And why do MPs want her to resign?

Josep Borrell

EU approves Ukraine training mission and weapon funds

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nigeria Floods

Nigeria races to assist flood victims as death toll tops 600

Neymar

Neymar appears in court charged with corruption over Barcelona transfer

Lola Daviet (l) and CCTV image shows her entering hotel (r)

Woman charged with rape and murder of schoolgirl, 12, found inside suitcase in Paris

Jeremy Hunt and Liz Truss

New mini budget 2022 explained: Tax cuts and updates revealed

Firefighter in Ukraine

Central Kyiv rocked by explosions as Russia continues strikes across Ukraine

Debbie Griggs was murdered by her husband

Remains of pregnant woman murdered by husband more than 20 years ago discovered in back garden
Satellite image of prison complex

Satellite photos show damage at Iranian prison amid protests

Josep Borrell

EU set to greenlight Ukraine training mission and weapons funds

Jeremy Hunt has announced he is reversing most of Liz Truss's energy help

No income tax cut and energy price cap watered down from April as Hunt overhauls disastrous mini-Budget
Bono(l) talks about threats to himself and his family

Bono received death threats from IRA, Dublin gangsters and US far-right because of 'peace-stance'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James criticises Liz Truss' dismissal of Chancellor

‘It’s like a ventriloquist sacking a dummy for saying the wrong thing’: James O’Brien lambasts the PMs dismissal of Chancellor
Martin Lewis

Martin Lewis slams 'zombie government' for ignoring the energy crisis

‘These people are doolally!’: James O’Brien rips into the government and Brexiteers after multiple U-turns over mini-budget

‘These people are doolally!’: James O’Brien rips into the govt and Brexiteers after multiple U-turns over mini-budget
Hunt

'I think she’s a goner!': Columnist says Liz Truss will 'have to be forced out' by the Tory Party
Met chief says evidence shows there are officers in force treating women appallingly

'I'm going to sort it': Met chief says evidence shows there are officers in force treating women appallingly
Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM

Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM
Ed vs Greg

'He has a career in stand-up comedy to look forward to': Ed Miliband hits back at Trade Minister Greg Hands
Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: What happens at Westminster happens in your house too

Liz Truss economic plans

'When Liz Truss wants you to think she’s given you personal help, she hasn't': Shelagh Fogarty blasts PM economic plans

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit