Spring Budget 2023 childcare: What will Jeremy Hunt say about childcare?

13 March 2023, 13:21

Jeremy Hunt set to make changes to childcare in a bid to get people back to work
Jeremy Hunt set to make changes to childcare in a bid to get people back to work. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Will there be a new childcare scheme? And will the 30 free childcare hours be changing? Here's what the Chancellor of Exchequer is expected to say in the new Budget.

Jeremy Hunt and the government have been receiving growing pressure to change the costly rates of childcare in the UK as the cost of living crisis means more parents need to go back to work sooner.

In the upcoming Spring Budget 2023, the Chancellor of Exchequer is set to outline new benefit rules including changes to families on Universal Credit as well as potentially changing eligibility for the 30-free-hour scheme.

Hunt told the BBC the government could make a "big difference" to reduce costs but admitted the state of public finances meant tax cuts were limited.

So what is Jeremy Hunt expected to say about childcare in the new budget? Here's the latest news and updates:

Children at nursery
Parents could be receiving extra childcare support via universal credits and free hours. Picture: Alamy

Spring Budget 2023: What will it say about childcare?

The chancellor has promised to help reduce the cost of childcare as one of the main themes in this week's upcoming budget. So what are his proposals?

Families on Universal Credit

It's already been confirmed the government will be making changes to families who claim universal credit when it comes to their childcare costs.

The biggest change will be that the government will now pay the child care support sum upfront instead of in arrears meaning families will no longer have to pay out themselves.

He will also raise the sum parents on universal credit can claim for childcare.

The Chancellor of the Exchequor case
The Spring Budget will address taxes, childcare and energy prices. Picture: Alamy

30 free hours of childcare

Reports have also suggested Hunt could change the eligibility for the 30 free hours of childcare the government currently offers.

As it stands, all children aged three and four in the UK can claim up to 30 free hours of childcare a week but this could now also include children ages one and two.

Carer to child ratio

In another move that will impact the childcare system, there could be changes to how many children one carer can look after.

Currently the rules state one adult can look after four children (age dependent) but this could change as he aims to make the system more "flexible and affordable".

