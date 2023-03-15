Live

Live: Jeremy Hunt to deliver 'Budget for growth' in bid to get people back to work

Hunt is to deliver a 'Budget for growth'. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is set to deliver a "Budget for growth" in a bid to get people back to work, with a major expansion of childcare support set to form a key part of the package.

Energy bill support, benefits reform and pensions allowances are all expected to form part of the Budget when Mr Hunt addresses MPs on Wednesday afternoon, even if he is expected to resist calls from Conservative backbenchers to go further on tax cuts.

Announcements are understood to include a multibillion-pound expansion of free childcare for one and two-year-olds.

The plan is believed to include 30 hours a week of childcare for parents in England with one and two-year-olds, building significantly on the current provision.

Mr Hunt is expected on Wednesday to reference the "difficult decisions" taken last November to stabilise the markets, following the short-lived premiership of Liz Truss, as he pitches a plan the Government hopes can deliver "sustainable" growth.

Lower than expected borrowing figures and a recent drop in wholesale energy prices has created some good news for the Treasury on the public finances, but the Chancellor is still expected to go ahead with caution.

"Today, we deliver the next part of our plan: a Budget for growth," he is expected to say.

"Not just growth from emerging out of a downturn.

"But long term, sustainable, healthy growth that pays for our NHS and schools, finds good jobs for young people, provides a safety net for older people... all whilst making our country one of the most prosperous in the world."