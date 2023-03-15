Childcare reform: When can you claim new 30 hours free childcare for one and two-year-olds?

By Zoe Adams

When do Jeremy Hunt's new childcare funding rules start? And who qualifies? Here's all the important facts and questions surrounding the new reform explained.

Jeremy Hunt confirmed in his Spring Budget 2023 today that the childcare system would be getting a huge reform as the government has extended their 30 hours free childcare scheme to children from nine-months-old.

The funding, which is currently offered to children who are three and four-years-old, will now cover younger kids too to encourage parents and carers back into work sooner to help with overall economic growth.

The scheme is also available in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland after pressure with childcare costs grew when it was confirmed the UK were some of the most expensive in the world.

But as many welcome these new childcare changes, a lot of questions have risen too such as how to apply, who is eligible and when the new rules start.

Here's all the important questions explained.

Who qualifies for 30 hours free childcare?

As it stands, you are entitled to these hours if you live in England (check for specific schemes in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland by using the government's website) and your child is three or four years old. Under the new government rules, you can also claim for children from nine-months-old.

Other eligibility factors include:

Working

You can usually claim 30 hours free if:

Both you and your partner (if you have one) work

You're on sick or annual leave

You're on parental, paternity or adoption leave

You may still be entitled to the funding if your partner works and you claim for certain benefits like Incapacity Benefit or Carer's Allowance. Check the government's website for a full list.

Your income

There are also income brackets to qualify which is based on age. You can claim if over the next three months you and your partner (if you have one) earn at least:

£1,976 if you’re aged 23 or over

£1,909 if you’re aged 21 or 22

£1,420 if you’re aged 18 to 20

£1,000 if you’re under 18 or an apprentice

Certain types of income, including interest and dividends are not counted towards you income and there are different wage brackets if you are self-employed.

If you or partner are expected to earn over £100,000 in the current tax year, you will not be eligible.

How do you apply for 30 hours free childcare?

The application process is carried out online at gov.uk/apply-30-hours-free-childcare.

You will be asked for both you and your partner's details (if you have one) where they will check your eligibility. When successful, you will be sent a code to send to your childcare provider to entitle you to the free hours.

When does the new government's new 30 hours free childcare scheme start?

The new reform is expected to be fully in play by September 2025 as the government will introduce the scheme in stages to ensure there is enough supply.

Children up to two-years-old will be entitled to 15 hours free childcare a week from April 2024.

Children from nine months up will benefit from September 2024 and by September 2025 all working parents of a child under five will have access to the 30 hours free scheme.