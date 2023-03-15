Jeremy Hunt's 'back to work' Budget boost for old and young - as UK to avoid recession this year

15 March 2023, 12:46 | Updated: 15 March 2023, 13:59

Jeremy Hunt said the UK will avoid a technical recession in 2023
Jeremy Hunt said the UK will avoid a technical recession in 2023. Picture: Parliament TV

By Asher McShane

The UK's economy is 'proving the doubters wrong,' Jeremy Hunt told MPs as he delivered his Spring Budget and announced support for working parents and pensioners.

In a boost for people with young children or those looking to start a family, the Chancellor announced 30 hours of free childcare per week for all children older than nine months.

Mr Hunt also said he would increase the pensions annual tax-free allowance from £40,000 to £60,000 and will abolish the Lifetime Allowance - previously set at £1.07m.

Key points

  • 30 hours of free childcare per week for all children older than nine months.
  • Pensions annual tax-free allowance increased from £40,000 to £60,000
  • Pension lifetime allowance previously set at £1.07m abolished
  • UK to avoid ‘technical recession’ this year
  • Inflation to drop from 10.7 per cent to 2.9 per cent by end of 2023
  • Energy Price Guarantee will remain at £2,500 for next three months - saving families £160
  • Alcohol duty freeze continues until August 1 and pints to be cheaper - duty on draught products in pubs 11p lower than supermarkets
  • Fuel duty frozen for the next 12 months
  • 12 new Investment Zones confirmed - ‘12 potential Canary Wharfs'
  • Potholes Fund boosted by £200m

But Sir Keir Starmer accused the chancellor of "dressing up stagnation as stability" and putting the country "on a path of managed decline".

He said Britain is facing a "year of stagnation and "non-existent" growth. Sir Keir accused the chancellor of resorting to "classic short-term sticking plasters" and ducking problems today resulting in "pain for working people tomorrow".

He said the chancellor's announcements "are nowhere near the mark".

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) director Paul Johnson said the Chancellor is missing a "serious long term strategy" on pension tax policy.

"'Listened to concerns of senior NHS clinicians' says Mr Hunt," he tweeted.

"Changing pension tax relief as a result. Should have changed NHS (and other public sector) pension schemes. Sledgehammer to crack a nut.

"There is a case for raising annual and lifetime allowances - reversing last 13 years of policy. But won't have much effect on employment. And damaging and complex tapering system remains.

"Pension tax policy needs a serious long term strategy. Such a strategy completely missing."

Mr Hunt confirmed the Energy Price Guarantee will remain at £2,500 for the typical household for the next three months, saving families a further £160 on top of the support measures already announced.

Read the latest: Live: Jeremy Hunt delivers 'Budget for growth' as Brits hope for cost-of-living help

The Chancellor said: "We remain vigilant, and will not hesitate to take whatever steps are necessary for economic stability. Today the Office for Budget Responsibility forecast that because of changing international factors and the measures I take, the UK will not now enter a technical recession this year.

"They forecast we will meet the Prime Minister's priorities to halve inflation, reduce debt and get the economy growing. We are following the plan and the plan is working. But that's not all we've done."

Jeremy Hunt announced support for families today
Jeremy Hunt announced support for families today. Picture: Getty

Mr Hunt highlighted cost-of-living support, adding: "Today, we deliver the next part of our plan. A Budget for growth.

"Not just the growth that comes when you emerge from a downturn, but long-term, sustainable, healthy growth that pays for our NHS and schools, finds jobs for young people, and provides a safety net for older people all whilst making our country one of the most prosperous in the world. Prosperity with a purpose."

He said he planned to "remove obstacles that stop businesses investing".

He said he wanted to tackle labour shortages that stop firms from recruiting; break down barriers that stop people working; and harness British ingenuity to make us a science and technology superpower.

The UK economy is set to avoid a recession and inflation is on track to fall to 2.9% by the end of the year, according to the fiscal watchdog the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

It has forecast an "improved outlook" for public finances, the Chancellor told MPs in the House of Commons during his Budget announcement.

It comes after the OBR originally laid out a bleak outlook in November, which predicted ballooning debt and shrinking GDP in 2023.

However, falling wholesale energy prices and cooling inflation has helped to boost the position of the Treasury in recent months.

On Wednesday, the OBR indicated that inflation would reach 2.9% by the final quarter of 2023.

It comes after rocketing energy prices saw inflation strike 10.7% in the final quarter of last year.

Original forecasts had also indicated the economy would enter recession in 2022 and shrink by 1.4% in 2023. However, the fresh projections show that the economy is set to avoid a technical recession - which means two consecutive quarters of decline - and shrink by 0.2% this year as whole.

It is then due to grow by 1.8% in 2024 and 2.5% in the following year before growth cools.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: "Today the Office for Budget Responsibility forecast that because of changing international factors and the measures I take, the UK will not now enter a technical recession this year.

"They forecast we will meet the Prime Minister's priorities to halve inflation, reduce debt and get the economy growing."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jeremy Hunt pictures alongside woman working out her pension

Spring Budget 2023: What are the pension tax changes?

Jeremy Hunt has presented his Spring Budget

What the budget means for you: Jeremy Hunt unveils help with pensions, childcare and the cost of fuel

A US MQ-9 drone

Russia seeks to recover debris of US drone from Black Sea

Child colouring in at childcare setting

Childcare reform: When can you claim new 30 hours free childcare for one and two-year-olds?

Jeremy Hunt set to make changes to childcare in a bid to get people back to work

Spring Budget 2023 childcare: What did Jeremy Hunt say about childcare?

St Stephen's Cathedral

Austrian police warn of possible threat to Vienna churches

The list includes Britain's newly-named 'best' beach Gorleston Beach in Norfolkn (L)

Brits warned to stay away from 83 beaches due to sewage being dumped into nearby waters - including Britain's 'best'

The BBC has apologised after Claudia Lawrence's home was sent licence fee letters

BBC says sorry after missing Claudia Lawrence's home sent licence fee warnings and threats of a fine

Iranian warships

China, Russia and Iran hold joint naval drills in Gulf of Oman

Marek Hecko has been sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum of 26 years

Terrifying moment smiling murderer tells police 'I know what happened' as he returns to crime scene

Jeremy Hunt speaking

Who is Jeremy Hunt? Everything you need to know including his age, net worth and wife

Mark Rutte

Dutch go to polls in mid-term provincial elections

Germany Migration Raids

German police carry out raids on suspected people smugglers

Jeremy Hunt and the red chancellor of exchequer suitcase

When is the Spring Budget 2023: Time and predictions

The shooting took place in January

Three arrests and one charge after drive-by shooting near church in Euston

The RAF scrambled to intercept an unresponsive bomber

RAF jets scramble to intercept unresponsive Russian military plane after US drone downed in Black Sea

Latest News

See more Latest News

Shirley Bothroyd jailed for 22 weeks in 2017 for a series of assaults

Female 'Basil Fawlty' disbarred after attacking guests at her seaside hotel

Gary Lineker is in a fresh spat with a Tory

'Outrageous': Gary Lineker in fresh Tory row as he hits out at accusations he called northern voters 'racist and Nazis'
A woman at a displacement centre

Cyclone Freddy to ease after bringing chaos and death to Mozambique and Malawi

Jeremy Hunt is delivering his Spring Budget

Energy bills support extended for an extra three months as Hunt prepares to unveil back-to-work Budget
France Pension Protests

Political tensions amid new protests over French pension bill

Rioters in Pakistan

More clashes in Pakistan as police try to arrest Imran Khan

The White House has said the downing of an American drone was "unsafe and unprofessional"

Russian ambassador accuses US of 'act of provocation' and denies Kremlin was behind downing of American Reaper drone
Jeremy Hunt unveiled a series of measures in his Spring Budget

Budget 2023 as it happened: Key points from Jeremy Hunt's 'Budget for growth'

Stock image of a wooden sauna

German man stabs friend 11 times following 'row in a sauna about the length of their penises'
Former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating

Former Australian prime minister says submarines deal ‘worst in all history’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

JoB Strike and press

'It's out of sight, out of mind': James O’Brien shocked at lacklustre media coverage on strikes
Fundraiser tells Nick Ferrari Allison Johnson owes him £22,000 for money he raised following false claims of Eleanor Williams.

Mother of teen who lied about being raped by Asian gang has not returned £22,000 donated LBC told
'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis

'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis
Shelagh on 'woeful' language used in Migrant talks

Shelagh Fogarty deems rhetoric around Illegal Migration Bill ‘woeful’ and ‘designed to make you terrified’
'Why?!': James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien on 'Illegal' rhetoric around migrant bill

‘There's no such thing as an illegal human being’: James O'Brien despairs at use of word 'illegal' in migrant rhetoric
Nick Ferrari and Rishi Sunak

'We’re dancing on pinheads' around China, says former chief of the UK's Special Forces

Tom Swarbrick on anti-hunting bill

‘What do you get from gazing at a stuffed lion's head you shot?’: Tom Swarbrick quizzes trophy hunting fanatic
Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that all BBC emplyees should be impartial.

Agitated caller questions why Gary Lineker should be given 'special treatment' following impartiality row
James O'Brien talks to Junior Doctor about strikes

Junior doctor near tears as she tells James O’Brien she's 'really close to leaving' her job

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit