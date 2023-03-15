Energy bills support extended for an extra three months as Hunt prepares to unveil back-to-work Budget

15 March 2023, 08:46 | Updated: 15 March 2023, 09:29

Hunt will deliver his Spring Budget on Wednesday
Hunt will deliver his Spring Budget on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Energy bills support will be extended for an extra three months as part of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Spring Budget.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) will be kept at £2,500 for an additional three months from April to June, saving a typical household £160, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed ahead of his Budget speech.

The support scheme has limited a typical household energy bill to £2,500 since October, but was due to increase to £3,000 in April to reduce the burden on state finances.

However, the scheme will now continue at £2,500 until July, in a move which will cost the Treasury around £3 billion.

The Government has come under increasing pressure in recent weeks to cancel the rise, which was set to come into force from April 1.

As wholesale energy prices have dropped, it has become increasingly affordable for customers to continue being protected with the same deal.

Energy prices are now 50% lower than forecast in October and are projected to continue dropping.

Read more: Jeremy Hunt's back-to-work Budget: Chancellor 'to announce 30 hours of free childcare for one and two-year-olds'

Read more: Junior doctors, teachers, and Tube drivers among hundreds of thousands of workers staging mass Budget Day strike

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “We know people are worried about their bills rising in April, so to give people some peace of mind, we’re keeping the Energy Price Guarantee at its current level until the summer when gas prices are expected to fall.

“Continuing to hold down energy bills is part of our plan to help hardworking families with the cost of living and halve inflation this year.”

Mr Hunt said:  “High energy bills are one of the biggest worries for families, which is why we’re maintaining the Energy Price Guarantee at its current level.

"With energy bills set to fall from July onwards, this temporary change will bridge the gap and ease the pressure on families, while also helping to lower inflation too."

Jeremy Hunt will deliver his Budget this afternoon
Jeremy Hunt will deliver his Budget this afternoon. Picture: Alamy

Mr Hunt's Spring Budget, which he will deliver on Wednesday afternoon, will also include an end to the pre-payment meter premium and help with childcare costs.

He is expected announce a £4 billion expansion of free childcare for one and two-year-olds in a bid to get parents back to work.

The Chancellor's plan is believed to include around 30 hours a week of childcare for parents in England with children in that age group.

There could also be an increase in funding for the current childcare programme for three-year-olds.

It comes after a report by the Centre for Progressive Policy found that more than half of the mothers struggle to find suitable childcare.

The energy price guarantee will be extended for a further three months
The energy price guarantee will be extended for a further three months. Picture: Alamy

As part of his "Budget for growth", Mr Hunt will focus on getting Brits back to work.

At the centre of that plan will be a range of measures designed to encourage the over-50s, the long-term sick and disabled, and benefits claimants to return to the workplace, with the Chancellor specifically set to announce the axing of the system used to assess eligibility for sickness benefits, paying parents on universal credit childcare support upfront and increasing the amount they can claim by several hundred pounds.

Changes to pensions are also expected, with the Chancellor likely to allow workers to put more money into their pension pot before being taxed by lifting the lifetime pension allowance.

"Today, we deliver the next part of our plan: a Budget for growth," he is expected to say.

"Not just growth from emerging out of a downturn.

"But long term, sustainable, healthy growth that pays for our NHS and schools, finds good jobs for young people, provides a safety net for older people... all whilst making our country one of the most prosperous in the world."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jeremy Hunt and the red chancellor of exchequer suitcase

When is the Spring Budget 2023: Time and predictions

Breaking
The shooting took place in January

Three arrests and one charge after drive-by shooting near church in Euston

The RAF scrambled to intercept an unresponsive bomber

RAF jets scramble to intercept unresponsive Russian military plane after US drone downed in Black Sea

Shirley Bothroyd jailed for 22 weeks in 2017 for a series of assaults

Female 'Basil Fawlty' disbarred after attacking guests at her seaside hotel

Gary Lineker is in a fresh spat with a Tory

'Outrageous': Gary Lineker in fresh Tory row as he hits out at accusations he called northern voters 'racist and Nazis'

A woman at a displacement centre

Cyclone Freddy to ease after bringing chaos and death to Mozambique and Malawi

France Pension Protests

Political tensions amid new protests over French pension bill

Rioters in Pakistan

More clashes in Pakistan as police try to arrest Imran Khan

The White House has said the downing of an American drone was "unsafe and unprofessional"

Russian ambassador accuses US of 'act of provocation' and denies Kremlin was behind downing of American Reaper drone

Live
Hunt is to deliver a 'Budget for growth'

Live: Jeremy Hunt to deliver 'Budget for growth' in bid to get people back to work

Stock image of a wooden sauna

German man stabs friend 11 times following 'row in a sauna about the length of their penises'

Former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating

Former Australian prime minister says submarines deal ‘worst in all history’

Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Sgt. Andrew Colborn

Netflix’s Making a Murderer did not defame detective, judge rules

Hundreds of thousands of workers will stage industrial action on Wednesday amid ongoing disputes over issues including pay, jobs, pensions and conditions.

Junior doctors, teachers, and Tube drivers among hundreds of thousands of workers staging mass Budget Day strike

Flags of the United States of America and Russia

Russian fighter jet hits American drone over Black Sea, says US military

George Ezra pulled out of a performance at London's O2 Arena on Tuesday after being diagnosed with acute vertigo.

George Ezra pulls out of London O2 arena show due to acute vertigo diagnosis

Latest News

See more Latest News

A US MQ-9 drone on display during an air show at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan, in 2018

What is known about US-Russia military air crash?

Eva Green suggested pretending she was hospitalised with a rash if she was called to make a sci-fi film which was later abandoned, the High Court has been told.

Eva Green suggested pretending she was hospitalised with rash to avoid making sci-fi thriller, High Court told
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected announce a £4billion expansion of free childcare for one and two-year-olds in the Spring Budget as part of a wider push to help people into work and boost economic growth.

Jeremy Hunt's back-to-work Budget: Chancellor 'to announce 30 hours of free childcare for one and two-year-olds'
This image provided by Nasa shows the star Wolf-Rayet 124, centre, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope in June 2022

Nasa Webb telescope captures star on cusp of death

Books Leigh Bardugo

Author Leigh Bardugo agrees eight-figure deal with Macmillan Publishers

Author Andrey Kurkov

Andrey Kurkov and Maryse Conde on International Booker Prize list

Rishi Sunak's family have been "reminded of the rules" by police after a video was shared on social media showing the PM's dog without a lead on in London's Hyde Park.

Sunak's family 'reminded of rules' by police after PM's dog filmed without lead on in Hyde Park
Uncollected rubbish near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris

Piles of rubbish tarnish Paris lustre as pension strike continues

A road connecting the two cities of Blantyre and Lilongwe is seen damaged following heavy rains caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Blantyre, Malawi

Hundreds dead as Cyclone Freddy pummels Malawi and Mozambique

Police use water cannon to disperse the supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan during clashes outside Mr Khan’s residence in Lahore, Pakistan

Pakistan police and supporters of former PM Imran Khan scuffle near his home

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis

'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis
Shelagh on 'woeful' language used in Migrant talks

Shelagh Fogarty deems rhetoric around Illegal Migration Bill ‘woeful’ and ‘designed to make you terrified’
'Why?!': James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien on 'Illegal' rhetoric around migrant bill

‘There's no such thing as an illegal human being’: James O'Brien despairs at use of word 'illegal' in migrant rhetoric
Nick Ferrari and Rishi Sunak

'We’re dancing on pinheads' around China, says former chief of the UK's Special Forces

Tom Swarbrick on anti-hunting bill

‘What do you get from gazing at a stuffed lion's head you shot?’: Tom Swarbrick quizzes trophy hunting fanatic
Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that all BBC emplyees should be impartial.

Agitated caller questions why Gary Lineker should be given 'special treatment' following impartiality row
James O'Brien talks to Junior Doctor about strikes

Junior doctor near tears as she tells James O’Brien she's 'really close to leaving' her job
James O"Brien slams the BBC for bias

'They base their decisions on how frightened they are': James O'Brien slams BBC's 'bias' on impartiality decisions
General Sir Peter Wall talks to Nick Ferrari

Former head of British Army says UK military is ‘hollowed’ out as the Ukraine War creates a ‘dilemma’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit