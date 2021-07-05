Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson's announcement and what will he say?

Boris Johnson is set to outline the final stage of lockdown easing in an announcement tonight. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

Boris Johnson will address the nation at a Downing Street press conference later today as he makes a key announcement on what life will look like after lockdown in England.

The prime minister is expected to outline his final plans for easing lockdown from 19 July, as the government aims to "restore people's freedoms" after over 15 months of coronavirus rules.

In what has been dubbed "Freedom Day" and the "terminus date" for restrictions, almost all rules are expected to be lifted in Step 4, including on social distancing and mask wearing.

Some scientists have urged caution at the move, but both the prime minister and the new Health Secretary Sajid Javid have made clear they believe the country needs to "learn to live with the virus".

So what time is Boris Johnson's announcement today? What is he expected to say? And what will the rules be from 19 July?

Read more: Boris Johnson to ‘restore freedoms’ as he unveils blueprint for life after July 19

Read more: Queen awards George Cross to NHS to honour staff's 'courage'

What time is Boris Johnson's announcement?

The prime minister is expected to begin the press conference at 5pm today.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Officer Sir Patrick Vallance are expected to flank the PM and will outline the data behind the decision.

At the same time Health Secretary Sajid Javid will address the Commons to update MPs on the changes.

What will Boris Johnson say in his address to the nation?

Boris Johnson is expected to stress the importance of the vaccination programme and personal responsibility in his 5pm press conference.

In comments put out ahead of the press conference by Downing Street, the PM said: "Thanks to the successful rollout of our vaccination programme, we are progressing cautiously through our road map.

"Today we will set out how we can restore people's freedoms when we reach Step 4.

"But I must stress that the pandemic is not over and that cases will continue to rise over the coming weeks.

"As we begin to learn to live with this virus, we must all continue to carefully manage the risks from Covid and exercise judgment when going about our lives."

Read more: Govt wants to replace Covid laws with 'personal responsibility' after July 19, LBC told

While a formal announcement will be made on 12 July as to whether the lockdown lifting will go ahead, the government has been clear this is expected to be the case.

Today's announcement is aimed at giving businesses and the public time to prepare ahead of the big easing of rules.

What will the rules be from 19 July?

The PM's announcement is expected to include details on social distancing rules, face coverings and working from home, as well as the reopening of the final sectors of the economy.

Overall the move is expected to see a shift from requirements enforced by law to giving people and businesses more choice over how they manage the risk of Covid.

Here is a brief overview of what is expected to be announced:

Social distancing and masks - Both are set to be made voluntary and will not be required inside shops or on public transport. They will still be required in healthcare settings.

Both are set to be made voluntary and will not be required inside shops or on public transport. They will still be required in healthcare settings. Return to the office - The guidance is expected to change to push for a return to offices, although it will be left to individual businesses to decide the timings.

The guidance is expected to change to push for a return to offices, although it will be left to individual businesses to decide the timings. Social restrictions removed - The rule of six inside and rule of 30 outside are both expected to be removed. This would also bring an end to restrictions on weddings, funerals and other life events.

The rule of six inside and rule of 30 outside are both expected to be removed. This would also bring an end to restrictions on weddings, funerals and other life events. Mass gatherings permitted - Festivals and other mass gatherings are expected to be permitted, although many have already cancelled this summer due to the uncertainty.

Festivals and other mass gatherings are expected to be permitted, although many have already cancelled this summer due to the uncertainty. Hospitality check-ins scrapped - Pubs can return to bar service without the need for customers to check-in at the door.

- Pubs can return to bar service without the need for customers to check-in at the door. Care home visits - An update is expected on easing visitation rules, but it is currently unclear how far they will be relaxed.

An update is expected on easing visitation rules, but it is currently unclear how far they will be relaxed. Red list travel - A ban on travel to red list countries is expected to stay in place, with hotel quarantine for red list arrivals.

There are suggestions that school bubbles could be scrapped, although this is expected to begin from September rather than 19 July.

Reports hint that the government could also announce a change to travel and self-isolation rules - but only for the fully vaccinated.

Those who have had two jabs will reportedly be advised to take daily tests and won't be legally required to do anything after coming into contact with someone with Covid.

On Sunday, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told LBC: "We haven't made a final decision on this point. But you're right to say that we would like to get to a point where if you have been double vaccinated, then you don't need to self isolate, you would get a lateral flow test and test yourself, either at school or at home or in the workplace, every day."

Meanwhile, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps already announced earlier this month that the government was looking into removing quarantine for the double-jabbed who enter the UK from amber list countries, opening up the possibility of holidays in mainland Europe.