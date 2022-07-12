Tory leadership election: When are the votes held and how is the next PM chosen?

12 July 2022, 13:50 | Updated: 12 July 2022, 13:56

Tories are vying for leadership of the Tory party
Tories are vying for leadership of the Tory party. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson's resignation has triggered a Tory leadership contest with a host of MPs vying to take charge of the party – and with it, the keys to No10.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Britain's next Prime Minister will be determined by a series of votes by Conservative MPs before the winner from the final two candidates is picked by the party's membership.

It is an exhaustive contest that looks set to stretch well out to September. That's a timetable that has infuriated opposition parties and Boris Johnson's critics, who want him out of office before then.

Here's how the Tory leadership process works – and how the next Prime Minister will be chosen.

How do Conservative MPs enter the leadership race?

All Tory candidates need a minimum of 20 MPs to support their leadership bid so they can appear on the party's first ballot. They will need these on July 12.

Read more: Boris won't 'ruin any candidate's chances' as 11 Tories line up in leadership battle

Mr Sunak has deployed a slick campaign early doors
Mr Sunak has deployed a slick campaign early doors. Picture: Alamy

How is the Conservative leadership winner chosen? When are the votes held?

The first vote will take place on July 13, when each of the contenders will need to secure at least 30 MPs. If anyone fails to achieve that, they are out of the election.

After that, a series of votes are held from July 14 that whittle down the candidates, with each round seeing the one with the fewest MPs getting eliminated.

In practice, as the frontrunners start to emerge and potential cabinets are formed, we could see some drop out to back another, bringing their supporters with them to rally around one Tory leadership bid – or, perhaps, in opposition to another.

Tom Tugendhat is aiming for the leadership
Tom Tugendhat is aiming for the leadership. Picture: Alamy

Who is running for Conservative leader?

The runners and riders are Kemi Badenoch, attorney general Suella Braverman, Rehman Chishti, 2019 leadership contender Jeremy Hunt, former health secretary Sajid Javid, Penny Mordaunt, former chancellor Rishi Sunak, foreign secretary Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat, chancellor Nadhim Zahawi.

Read more: Tory rivals turn on each other as claims surface of S&M, affairs, prostitutes and drugs

When is the new Prime Minister chosen?

The next Tory leader should be picked by September 5.

By that date, the Conservatives will have taken their candidates down to a final two.

The MPs then throw the final decision on who wins to the party's members – claimed to be some 200,000 people.

Penny Mordaunt is among the candidates having secured early support
Penny Mordaunt is among the candidates having secured early support. Picture: Getty

The candidates have been pledged to avoid a repeat of the 2016 election to replace David Cameron, when Theresa May won after her final rival, Andrea Leadsom, withdrew before the members' vote.

When does Boris Johnson go?

Boris Johnson has announced his resignation but hopes to stay on through the summer until the new leader is elected – and has flat out refused to affect the election by wading in to support one of the contenders.

He will step down as Prime Minister when the successor is elected, meaning he will remain in office until September, unless a candidate ends up being picked earlier.

The new leader will then become Prime Minister.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Patel said: "I will not be putting my name forward for the ballot of MPs"

Priti Patel rules herself out of Tory leadership race

A group of boys were seen performing the stunt

Daredevils leap off Tower Bridge into Thames in 'extremely dangerous' stunt

Jamie Lewin, 16, was a promising boxer.

Promising boxer, 16, who died swimming in quarry was 'one in a million', says heartbroken mum
Harry will make a speech on Nelson Mandela Day

Prince Harry to be joined by Meghan Markle for Mandela Day UN speech

There has been baggage chaos and long queues at Heathrow Airport in recent months.

Heathrow tells airlines to stop selling tickets for summer travel

Rishi Sunak was announcing his Tory leadership bid today in a speech

Rishi races ahead as Raab and Shapps back former Chancellor in leadership race

Firefighters saved a cap with a specialist pet mask.

Cat's life saved by London firefighters in first use of pet oxygen mask

The Rwanda plan has been pushed back due to the Tory leadership contest.

Rwanda migrant flights 'on hold' until Tory leadership contest finishes

Head of Ofgem Jonathan Brearley (left) has warned the October price cap will be higher than first predicted.

Energy bills could reach staggering '£3,200' in October as Ofgem warns of soaring prices

The Followers: A Global Player exclusive podcast

The Followers: A new Global Player podcast with Shelagh Fogarty

Exclusive
The UK's airports are in crisis

'Wrong move could kill you': Baggage handler warns untrained staff 'crashed through' to fix backlogs
Union members outside Kings Cross Station during the 'biggest strike in 30 years' last month

Summer rail shutdown: Train drivers back biggest industrial action 'in 25 years'

Labour is preparing to force a confidence vote in Boris Johnson's Government

Labour to table motion of no confidence in Govt as Boris to remain PM for 8 weeks

Mr Lewis said he was confident that Nadhim Zahawi would advance to the next stage of the leadership contest

Zahawi 'not tarnished' in Tory leadership race for serving in Boris Johnson's cabinet

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has produced the deepest & sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date.

NASA reveals 'deepest' image of universe using world's most powerful telescope

A boy has died while swimming in a canal in West Yorkshire

First victim of heatwave as teenager dies in canal as sweltering weather set to last until Monday

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liz Truss is one of many candidates who have promised tax cuts - but Rishi Sunak has said they must wait until after inflation has fallen

Sunak promises tax cuts in leadership campaign launch as support for Truss grows
Nicki Minaj was forced to leave a meet-and-greet in London after being 'mobbed' by fans

Nicki Minaj 'mobbed' by fans and forced to leave London meet-and-greet
Olympian Mo Farah has opened up about his past

Mo Farah reveals he was illegally trafficked to UK from Somalia as a child
Sir Graham Brady announced the rule change on Monday evening.

Tory timetable for new PM announced: Contenders to need backing of at least 20 colleagues
Police should have phones randomly checked to tackle misogyny, says former Met boss

Police should have phones randomly checked to tackle misogyny, says former Met boss
More train strikes are set to cripple the UK

More travel chaos expected as train drivers vote to strike over pay dispute
A body has been found in the hunt for missing Abi Fisher.

Man, 29, arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in search for missing Abi Fisher
New commissioner of the Met Sir Mark Rowley will be under pressure to improve charging rates.

Met 'effectively decriminalising' car crime in London as fewer than 1 per cent of thefts solved
George Eustice said dairy farms are struggling to get staff

Dairy shortage looms 'because farms in remote areas can't get staff,' says environment sec
The body of a 16-year-old boy has been pulled from Dawber Delph quarry in Wigan.

Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty while swimming in Wigan quarry

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Private school no longer a golden ticket to 'elite society' says Tom Swarbrick

Private school no longer a golden ticket to 'elite society' says Tom Swarbrick
Putin blockades Ukraine because he wants to 'create new migrant crisis through starvation'

Caller who illegally arrived in UK wedged between train carriages shares story with LBC
Tory MPs are 'dividing themselves into gangs and going hunting for each other', says Andrew Marr

Tory MPs are 'dividing themselves into gangs and hunting each other', says Andrew Marr
Airport recruiter explains how Brexit staff shortages are causing travel chaos

Brexit staff shortages are causing travel chaos, explains aviation expert
Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/07 | Watch again

Sunak's former tutor admits he wouldn't vote for him as PM

Sunak's former tutor admits he wouldn't vote for him as PM

Britain must take in 100,000 asylum seekers a year, says immigration lawyer

Britain must take in 100,000 asylum seekers a year, says immigration lawyer
'Woke brigade' hijacking school PE kit rules, parent fumes

'Woke brigade' hijacking school PE kit rules, parent fumes

Resigning as PM 'like a bereavement' for Boris Johnson says Rachel Johnson

Resigning as PM 'a huge loss' for Boris Johnson says Rachel Johnson
'I'm trying to use facts': Natasha Devon clashes with caller over police priorities

'I'm trying to use facts': Natasha Devon clashes with caller over police priorities

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London