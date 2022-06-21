Tube and train strikes 2022: What are the rail strike dates for June and July?

Tube strikes began in March 2022 as rows began over pay and pensions. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Commuters across the country have been caught up in rail travel chaos after RMT called a strike and it looks set to last for months - here are the predicted dates for further rail action this year.

As one of the biggest railway strikes in 30 years, Network Rail and the London Underground have walked out of work after ongoing disputes over pay, working conditions and threatened redundancies.

And in order for RMT to really make their point, they have threatened multiple railways strikes throughout the year which could see travel disruption last until December 2022.

London already faced strike action from TFL in March over threats to jobs and existing pensions too.

RMT chief Mick Lynch told LBC he was "unhappy" the action was necessary but said workers had been forced into it.

Here are the scheduled tube and train strike dates for 2022:

The tube and train strike has seen 80% of services disrupted. Picture: Getty

What are the rail strike dates for June 2022?

Currently causing disruption across the country, the scheduled rail strikes for June are 21st, 23rd and 25th.

TFL will only be striking on Tuesday 21st for 24 hours as they walk out over job concerns.

The RMT strike, which includes Network Rail and 13 train operators, will affect lines including the C2C, Chiltern Railways, East Midlands Railway, Great Anglia and more. Around 80% of services will be disrupted for six days.

What are the rail strike dates for July 2022?

As of yet, no official train strikes have been put in the calendar for the month of July.

However, should demands not be met or responded to correctly, further strikes will happen.

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), said that unions were not looking to compromise after negotiations with rail bosses failed to make progress.

He told the i newspaper that the public may have to expect disruption stretching beyond the summer.

The RMT says it has a ‘mandate’ for six months of industrial action, sparking fears of strikes all the way up until Christmas if the pay row isn't resolved.