What is long Covid and what are the symptoms?

1 April 2021, 14:57

Long Covid has been suffered by around 1.1million people
Long Covid has been suffered by around 1.1million people. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Long Covid in the UK has impacted over one million people but what exactly is it? And what are the symptoms of long Covid?

Coronavirus in the UK has been contracted by around 15.3% of England’s population with latest Office for National Statistics also revealing around 1.1million have suffered with long Covid.

Ben Humberstone, Head of Health Analysis and Life Events at the ONS, said: "The Office for National Statistics estimates that over a million people in the UK were reporting symptoms associated with long Covid at the beginning of March 2021, with over two-thirds of these individuals having had (or suspecting they had) Covid-19 at least 12 weeks earlier.

“An estimated 674,000 people reported that their symptoms have negatively impacted on their ability to undertake their day-to-day activities.”

Related article: Only half of people in the UK know what the main Covid symptoms are, study revealed

Related article: When does the coronavirus lockdown end in the UK?

So what exactly is long Covid? How long does it last? And what are the long Covid symptoms we should be aware of? Here’s the latest on the coronavirus illness:

Long Covid symptoms can persist for up to a year
Long Covid symptoms can persist for up to a year. Picture: PA

What is long Covid?

At present, there is no official definition of what long Covid is, however, the term is used to describe the symptoms of Covid-19 that continue for weeks and sometimes months.

The effects of long Covid are currently self-reported rather than clinically diagnosed.

What are the symptoms of long Covid?

Many people who contract coronavirus recover quickly, however, those who report long Covid have listed the following as persisting symptoms for a period of weeks and months:

  • Fatigue
  • Breathlessness
  • Anxiety and depression
  • Palpitations
  • Chest pains
  • Joint or muscle pain
  • Not being able to think straight or focus - referred to as ‘brain fog’
Long Covid symptoms including persistent chest pains and palpitations
Long Covid symptoms including persistent chest pains and palpitations. Picture: PA

How long does long Covid last?

Research is still coming to a conclusion on the length of long Covid which has so far lasted anywhere between five months and a year.

This time length includes those who needed hospital treatments and those who didn’t.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hannam has been convicted of joining a neo-Nazi group and lying to the Met about it.

Met Police officer, 22, convicted of belonging to neo-Nazi terrorist organisation
People wear face masks as they make their way in Osaka, western Japan

Coronavirus semi-emergency status in three areas of Japan

A huge inflatable pink cake with candles spouting rainbow flames glides through the Amsterdam canals as the Dutch capital celebrated the 20th anniversary of the world’s first legal same-sex marriages

Inflatable pink cake sails down canals as Amsterdam celebrates same-sex weddings
Hundreds gathered at Castlefield Bowl in Manchester on Wednesday night

Police break up Covid-19 rule breaking 'rave' at Castlefield Bowl in Manchester
Integrated Review of security, defence, development and foreign policy

Cryptic US military tweet was no code, it was toddler gibberish
Pro-democracy activist Lee Cheuk-yan holds placards as he arrives at a court in Hong Kong

Seven convicted in Hong Kong over 2019 pro-democracy protests

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Vulnerable caller cannot get Covid jab despite writing to PM, ministers, council and NHS

Vulnerable caller cannot get Covid jab despite writing to PM, ministers, council and NHS
Sathnam Sanghera: UK race report 'contrived to reflect PM's views'

Sathnam Sanghera tells David Lammy: UK race report 'contrived to reflect PM's views'
Pimlico Academy parent calls out 'not very helpful' school policy amid 'racist' uniform row

Pimlico Academy parent explains protests over 'racist' school uniform
The race report is a political hit job on Black Lives Matter, argues caller

Caller brands landmark race report 'political hit job on Black Lives Matter'
The National Black Police Association which represents all black/ethnic minority police associations in the UK

'Police officers get information about black communities from negative media stereotypes'
UK race report represents a 'PR exercise' by Boris Johnson, argues union chief

UK race report represents a 'PR exercise' by Boris Johnson, argues union chief

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London