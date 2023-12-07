Tom Swarbrick 4pm - 6pm
When is the next bank holiday? Full list of 2024 dates
7 December 2023, 16:23
In the UK, we normally have eight bank holidays a year to celebrate holidays such as Christmas and Easter.
But last year, there were two extra bank holidays: one for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June and another for her funeral in September.
This year, we had an additional day on May 8 to celebrate King Charles’ coronation two days earlier.
The bank holidays can be on different days or dates every year, particularly when a holiday such as Christmas falls on a weekend.
When is the next bank holiday?
The next bank holiday in England and Wales will be Christmas Day on Monday December 25.
The following day, Tuesday, December 26, is also a bank holiday, known as Boxing Day.
People in Scotland had one last month for St Andrew’s Day on Thursday, November 30.
After Christmas and Boxing Day, there won't be another bank holiday for months.
Why do we have bank holidays?
Bank holidays originated in the UK in 1871, when banks and financial institutions would take days off.
As time went on, businesses, schools, and the government joined in, and now bank holidays are celebrated by everyone.
While key workers and people who work in retail, hospitality, and the media may have to work bank holidays, they are often offered an extra day off in lieu.
Full List of Bank Holidays in England and Wales
1 January - New Year’s Day - MONDAY
29 March - Good Friday - FRIDAY
1 April - Easter Monday - MONDAY
6 May - Early May bank holiday - MONDAY
27 May - Spring bank holiday - MONDAY
26 August - Summer bank holiday - MONDAY
25 December - Christmas Day - WEDNESDAY
26 December - Boxing Day - THURSDAY
Bank Holidays 2024 - Scotland
1 January - New Year’s Day - MONDAY
2 January - 2nd January - TUESDAY
29 March - Good Friday - FRIDAY
6 May - Early May bank holiday - MONDAY
27 May - Spring bank holiday - MONDAY
5 August - Summer bank holiday - MONDAY
2 December - St Andrew’s Day (substitute day) - MONDAY
25 December - Christmas Day - WEDNESDAY
26 December - Boxing Day - THURSDAY