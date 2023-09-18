Where are the Ulez cameras and how do they work?

18 September 2023, 15:00 | Updated: 18 September 2023, 15:07

There are around 2,800 Ulez cameras in London
There are around 2,800 Ulez cameras in London. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

London's ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) was expanded in August to cover the whole of London, amid an outcry from aggrieved motorists.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The new rules mean that everyone who drives a more polluting car anywhere within the 32 London boroughs and the City of London has to pay a fee.

Sadiq Khan and Transport for London (TfL) enlarged the Ulez to cut air pollution, and improve Londoners' health and quality of life.

But anti-Ulez campaigners have said that the move is unfair on motorists who are already struggling with the cost of living. Some activists have even taken to defacing and vandalising cameras.

Read more: Another legal challenge to Ulez expansion fails as judge rules bid to pause scheme would be 'impossible to grant'

Read more: Everything you need to know about Ulez, as Sadiq Khan's plan to expand zone ruled lawful by the High Court

Cabinet Minister slams Sadiq Khan over Ulez

Where are the Ulez cameras?

There are roughly 2,800 Ulez cameras dotted around London, although TfL has not released a definitive list.

Because the zone was originally in central London, many of the cameras are in the inner boroughs of the capital.

Since the expansion on August 29, TfL has installed more cameras in the outer boroughs.

Many of these are on the roads at the entrance to Ulez, to find drivers coming into the zone.

There are entrances to the Ulez that don't have cameras or where cameras are in place but have been disabled. But these places have not been made public.

This website has created a map of where the cameras are within London.

As well as static cameras, TfL is also thought to be using vans to enforce Ulez restrictions.

The vans do not directly say they are enforcing Ulez but have Transport for London markings and say they are carrying ANPR cameras.

Pictures have been posted on social media of camera vans having had their tyres slashed, windscreen smashed and graffiti daubed over it - one with the slogan "no Ulez". Anti-Ulez have also launched hundreds of attacks on the static cameras.

Khan defiant about Ulez expansion amid protests

What do the Ulez cameras do?

Ulez cameras record a car's licence plate when it drives past. The number is then run through a database, which enables TfL to check what kind of car it belongs to.

This lets TfL know if the person driving the car needs to be charged for entering a low-emission zone.

When does Ulez operate?

Ulez works 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 364 days a year.

The one exception is Christmas day.

The Ulez zone expanded in late August
The Ulez zone expanded in late August. Picture: Alamy

Who has to pay the Ulez charge?

The Ulez charge applies to all vehicles that have emissions standards older than Euro 4 for petrol engines, or Euro 6 for diesel engines.

That means that petrol vehicles registered before 2005 and diesel vehicles registered before 2015 are likely to have pay the charge.

Taxis, historic vehicles older than 40 years old, and vehicles with a 'disabled' or 'disabled passenger vehicles' tax class are exempt.

A Ulez camera
A Ulez camera. Picture: Alamy

How much is the Ulez charge?

Drivers of cars, smaller vans and motorbikes that don't meet Ulez standards have to pay £12.50 a day to drive within the zone.

Lorries, buses, coaches and heavy vans that are non-compliant are charged £100 under the separate low emission zone scheme, which already covers most of London.

The Ulez expansion sparked protests
The Ulez expansion sparked protests. Picture: Alamy

How bad is London's air?

London is plagued by bad air pollution, which seriously affects the health of many people who live in the capital.Research by Imperial College London, cited by Mr Khan, found that in 2019, 4,000 Londoners died prematurely from conditions related to air pollution.

The British Heart Foundation also found that living in some especially-polluted areas of London is as bad for you as smoking 150 cigarettes a year. 

Air pollution is seen as a contributory factor to deaths, like smoking, so is not normally listed on death certificates.

But in 2020, a coroner listed air pollution as a cause of death of Ella Kissi-Debrah, a nine-year-old girl who lived in Lewisham, south London, close to the busy South Circular. This was a global first.

Sadiq Khan
Sadiq Khan. Picture: Alamy

Why is Ulez unpopular with some people, if it will make Londoners healthier?

Ulez has proved an extremely controversial issue. Many people support the scheme to improve London's air quality. But many others argue that it targets working people who need a vehicle to get around, making their lives harder and more expensive at a time when other costs are also going up.

Some have also disputed the environmental science behind the policy. Anti-Ulez activists have demonstrated throughout the capital, demanding that Mr Khan halt the expansion.

Susan Hall, Mr Khan's Conservative opponent in next year's mayoral election, has said she will scrap the expansion if she is elected.

Instead she will "set up a £50m pollution hotspots fund to tackle the issue where it is, instead of taxing people where it isn't," Ms Hall said.

Ulez is even thought to have been a factor in Labour not winning Uxbridge and South Ruislip from the Conservatives in a by-election over the summer.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Microsoft Exec Leaving

Microsoft’s chief product executive to step down

Hunter Biden IRS

Hunter Biden sues Internal Revenue Service over tax disclosures

Wild bear on the loose in Walt Disney World?

'Wild bear in Walt Disney World': Multiple rides closed after sighting in Magic Kingdom

Iran US

Five prisoners sought by US in swap with Iran arrive in Qatar

Russell Brand has denied sexually assaulting four women

Russell Brand’s remaining live shows postponed following sexual assault allegations

The remnants of Hurricane Lee are set to hit the UK.

Met Office issues six flood warnings as Hurricane Lee aftermath set to hit UK later this week

Paedophile football coach Barry Bennell has died in jail aged 69

Paedophile football coach Barry Bennell dies in prison after abusing more than 20 boys

Five officers deny gross misconduct over athlete Bianca Williams’s stop-and-search

Five Met Police officers deny gross misconduct over the stop and search of athlete Bianca Williams

Morad Tahbaz

British conservationist among five prisoners released by Iran in swap deal

Breaking
The Met police confirmed they had received a report of a sex assault dating back to 2003

Scotland Yard receives report of sexual assault following claims made against Russell Brand

Katherine Ryan said she told a comedy star ‘to his face’ that he was a predator, and Sarah Pascoe has spoken out about well-known ‘predators’ on the comedy circuit

Female comedians set up 'WhatsApp group to warn each other about predatory behaviour’

People Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson fined after pleading no contest to blowing nose on videographer

Russell Brand has been accused of sexual assault and emotional abuse

'Very controlling': Historic warnings about Russell Brand's behaviour resurface after sexual assault allegations

Morad Tahbaz detained in Iran

Five prisoners fly out of Iran after swap agreed with US

Kate laughed as she tried on a lifejacket on a visit to a Naval base

Giggling Kate tries on lifejacket as she gets stuck into new role on visit to Navy base

Libya Floods

Disease outbreak in Libya could create ‘second devastating crisis’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Exeter Airport was forced to close yesterday after flash flooding

Dawlish deals with aftermath of flash flooding as seaside town left submerged underwater

Police at the scene where the babies' bodies were found

Father and daughter charged with murder and incest after dead babies found buried in basement
Ohio Flying Taxis

Flying taxis to be built in US state which was home to Wright brothers

Dehenna Davison

Tory MP, 30, to quit as minister due to chronic health condition

The remnants of Hurricane Lee are set to hit the UK

Hurricane Lee aftermath to batter UK, as Brits warned to brace for more thunder and hailstorms
Several women have accused comedian Russell Brand of sexual assault

'Very serious... deeply concerning': Downing Street speaks out on Russell Brand allegations
Cyprus Briton Israel Rape

Trial of Israelis accused of raping British woman in Cyprus to begin next month

Marco Bettolini died trying to save a colleague who had collapsed and fallen into a vat of wine

Winemaker drowns in vat of sparkling wine after rushing to try and save colleague 'overcome by fermentation gas'
More Wilko stores are being closed down across the UK

Wilko to close further 86 stores this week - is your local branch affected?

Members of the public are being asked to help find the missing F-35 jet

Public asked to help track down missing £65m F-35 fighter jet

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The man was arrested in the Royal Mews, near Buckingham Palace

Man, 25, arrested at Royal Mews next to Buckingham Palace after climbing over wall in early hours
Meghan and Harry posed with restaurant staff during their night out after attending the Invictus Games

Inside Prince Harry's 39th birthday at traditional German restaurant in Dusseldorf as Invictus Games draws to a close
Harry and Meghan have been reunited at the Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan reunited at Invictus Games as Duchess of Sussex says she is 'thrilled' to be at Germany event

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita and Labour MP

'Why won't Labour commit to ending it!': Sangita Myska grills Labour MP over House of Lords reform
'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10

'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10
Nick Ferrari speaks to best friend of Joanna Brown

Best friend of mother bludgeoned to death by pilot husband expresses fear to Nick Ferrari over his release
It's a high stakes game for Yousaf.

Scottish independence is a high stakes game for Humza Yousaf - but it's a price he may be willing to pay
JOB on NHS waiting lists

'Absolutely breathtaking': James O'Brien reacts to Rishi Sunak blaming junior doctors for NHS waiting lists
james

James O'Brien baffled by retired doctor telling female surgeons to 'toughen up' after reports of sexual assault
Nick Ferrari

'As I came around, I knew there was something wrong': Tourist reveals harrowing post-plastic surgery ordeal in Turkey
Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a “soft" Brexit, says Andrew Marr.

Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a 'soft' Brexit, writes Andrew Marr
Shelagh and caller on May

Nostalgia for Theresa May amid current political discontent should be 'resisted', says this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien is persuaded to change his mind on triple lock pensions.

Callers change James O'Brien's mind on abolishing triple lock pensions as debate continues

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit